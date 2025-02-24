Danish Prime Minister reveals the easiest way to ensure Ukraine's security

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized that Ukraine's membership in NATO is the strongest, cheapest guarantee of security and stability. She said this during the "Support Ukraine" summit, UNN reports.

I want to encourage every European country to increase support for Ukraine, not tomorrow, but today we need to get rid of all the red lines in our minds, increase financial and military support and production in Ukraine. The terms of peace should be established on the basis of strength.... - the Prime Minister said.

Frederiksen noted that a ceasefire without a lasting peace would lead to a huge danger for everyone, as Russia would have the opportunity to rebuild, strengthen and attack Ukraine or other European countries again. She also emphasized that this war is not about Ukraine alone, although Ukrainians are paying a high price for it. She believes that the war is about Russia and its imperialist ambitions, and that the future cannot be discussed without Ukraine's participation.

"Third, we need to ensure that Ukraine has real and strong security guarantees. NATO membership is the strongest security guarantee. It is the easiest way, the cheapest way to move forward. I know that there are allies who are against it. And so I ask the question: if we cannot give you NATO membership, I think that is the only possible way forward, then we need to find another way to give Ukraine clear long-term security guarantees," Frederiksen summarized.

