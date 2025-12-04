Danish Post to stop sending letters from 2026
Denmark will be the first country in Europe to stop delivering paper letters from 2026 due to an almost 90% reduction in volume since 2000. Danish Post NordPost will focus on parcel delivery, dismantling mailboxes at the end of December.
Denmark will stop delivering paper letters from 2026 due to a sharp reduction in their volume and plans to focus on sending parcels. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.
The last paper letter in Denmark will be delivered at the end of December. From the new year, the remaining mailboxes will be dismantled.
It is noted that the volume of letters sent in the country has decreased by almost 90% since 2000.
Danish Post NordPost plans to focus primarily on sending parcels to get ahead of all competitors in the country
If necessary, a paper letter or postcard can be sent, but through other companies.
According to DW, Denmark became the first country in Europe to make such a decision.
