Danish Post to stop sending letters from 2026

Denmark will stop delivering paper letters from 2026 due to a sharp reduction in their volume and plans to focus on sending parcels. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

The last paper letter in Denmark will be delivered at the end of December. From the new year, the remaining mailboxes will be dismantled.

It is noted that the volume of letters sent in the country has decreased by almost 90% since 2000.

Danish Post NordPost plans to focus primarily on sending parcels to get ahead of all competitors in the country - the post says.

If necessary, a paper letter or postcard can be sent, but through other companies.

According to DW, Denmark became the first country in Europe to make such a decision.

