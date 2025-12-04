Danish Post to stop sending letters from 2026

$42.330.01
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 13018 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 18196 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 27205 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 31791 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 22132 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 25769 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 24119 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25151 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 30299 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The possibility of ending the war exists: Zelenskyy announced who will continue negotiations with Trump's teamVideoDecember 3, 07:02 PM • 9140 views
We know about cases of sexual violence and torture of Ukrainian children by Russian troops - StefanishynaDecember 3, 08:26 PM • 5786 views
The government approved three educational reforms: Refugee teachers will retain their experience, and colleges will gain autonomy - SvyrydenkoPhotoDecember 3, 08:57 PM • 6208 views
Pope Francis bequeathed money for the purchase of ambulances for UkraineDecember 3, 10:52 PM • 5290 views
Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificates12:40 AM • 4732 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 31787 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 35906 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 51931 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 54301 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 63156 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 60288 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 63286 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 117715 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 91236 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 106926 views
Danish Post to stop sending letters from 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 128 views

Denmark will be the first country in Europe to stop delivering paper letters from 2026 due to an almost 90% reduction in volume since 2000. Danish Post NordPost will focus on parcel delivery, dismantling mailboxes at the end of December.

Danish Post to stop sending letters from 2026

Denmark will stop delivering paper letters from 2026 due to a sharp reduction in their volume and plans to focus on sending parcels. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

The last paper letter in Denmark will be delivered at the end of December. From the new year, the remaining mailboxes will be dismantled.

It is noted that the volume of letters sent in the country has decreased by almost 90% since 2000.

Danish Post NordPost plans to focus primarily on sending parcels to get ahead of all competitors in the country

- the post says.

If necessary, a paper letter or postcard can be sent, but through other companies.

According to DW, Denmark became the first country in Europe to make such a decision.

Recall

Ukrposhta launched a network of its own parcel lockers, which allow receiving and sending parcels, operating in autonomous mode. By the New Year, 100 parcel lockers will appear in Kyiv and Odesa.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Technology
Ukrposhta
Denmark
Odesa
Kyiv