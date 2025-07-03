$41.810.01
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM • 3418 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 16466 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 27276 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 29884 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 51335 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 84997 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 53883 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 52905 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 39582 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29200 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Danish PM calls on Europe to show its strength in face of threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 317 views

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that Europe lives in a world of predators and must actively defend democracy. Denmark, which has taken over the EU Council presidency, promises to strengthen the continent's security.

Danish PM calls on Europe to show its strength in face of threats

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized that Europe lives in a world of predators and cannot remain passive. She called on all countries of the continent to stand up for the principles of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. Denmark, which took over the presidency of the EU Council in July, promised to actively work on strengthening European security. The official stated this at a press conference in Copenhagen, as reported by UNN.

We live in a world of predators and we must not become victims. Instead, we must stand up and show our true strength. Europe is a powerful continent that stands on the principles of democracy, freedom, the rule of law, and it doesn't matter what predator comes – it has no right to take this from us 

- Frederiksen noted.

Over the next 6 months, she promised to "do everything in her power for a more decisive role for Europe" amid Denmark replacing Poland as the head of the EU Council. The country will preside until December 31.

No one sacrifices more for you than you and your citizens. All that blood being shed on the fields of Ukraine in the fight for freedom. That is why we need to stop thinking of our European support as gifts. We need to view it as true support for the defense of Europe against Russia's aggressive policy, aggressive imperialism 

- she added, addressing Ukrainians.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

