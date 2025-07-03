Danish PM calls on Europe to show its strength in face of threats

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized that Europe lives in a world of predators and cannot remain passive. She called on all countries of the continent to stand up for the principles of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. Denmark, which took over the presidency of the EU Council in July, promised to actively work on strengthening European security. The official stated this at a press conference in Copenhagen, as reported by UNN.

We live in a world of predators and we must not become victims. Instead, we must stand up and show our true strength. Europe is a powerful continent that stands on the principles of democracy, freedom, the rule of law, and it doesn't matter what predator comes – it has no right to take this from us - Frederiksen noted.

Over the next 6 months, she promised to "do everything in her power for a more decisive role for Europe" amid Denmark replacing Poland as the head of the EU Council. The country will preside until December 31.

No one sacrifices more for you than you and your citizens. All that blood being shed on the fields of Ukraine in the fight for freedom. That is why we need to stop thinking of our European support as gifts. We need to view it as true support for the defense of Europe against Russia's aggressive policy, aggressive imperialism - she added, addressing Ukrainians.

