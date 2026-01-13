Danish krone falls to six-year low amid geopolitical uncertainty surrounding Greenland

$43.260.18
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 11995 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 15273 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 23346 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 08:22 AM • 21260 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 24988 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 32922 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49212 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37131 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 34435 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 12:46 PM • 23347 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:17 PM • 62888 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Danish krone falls to six-year low amid geopolitical uncertainty surrounding Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Danish krone has reached a six-year low amid discussions about US plans for Greenland. Investors are using the Danish currency to bet on the likelihood of the territory coming under US control, creating speculative pressure.

The Danish krone has recorded its lowest level in six years amid discussions about US President Donald Trump's administration's plans for Greenland. Investors are using the Danish currency as a tool to bet on the likelihood of the territory coming under US control, causing speculative pressure on the markets. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

The situation in the derivatives market confirms the negative dynamics: annual forwards indicate that in 12 months, the krone could trade at its lowest level in 10 months. According to Commerzbank currency strategist Michael Pfister, further exacerbation of the Greenland issue will only increase the risks.

Greenland rejects joining the US and remains in alliance with Denmark13.01.26, 19:08 • 1612 views

If this pressure on Greenland increases, the currency is likely to become more vulnerable

- Pfister noted.

At the same time, the expert emphasized that the National Bank of Denmark has sufficient foreign exchange reserves and "probably did not intend to tolerate a huge devaluation." Direct tension between Washington and Copenhagen has turned the currency into an indicator of geopolitical threats.

Direct tension between the US and Denmark has drawn attention to the Danish krone as a potential barometer of risks associated with Greenland

- stated ING Groep NV currency strategist Francesco Pesole.

Fixed exchange rate protection mechanisms

Currently, the Danish krone is approaching the 7.48 per euro mark, which Societe Generale SA analysts call a "historical defense zone." The officially established fluctuation corridor is 7.46038 per euro. Although the central bank has not intervened since January 2023, the availability of reserves exceeding $100 billion allows the regulator to stabilize the situation.

Greenland rejected any US territorial claims and advocated for protection within NATO12.01.26, 20:28 • 4490 views

In addition to currency interventions, an interest rate hike is being considered, although such a scenario is currently considered unlikely.

A rate hike would be a last resort if the risks associated with Greenland materialize and have more far-reaching consequences

- explained Roberto Cobo Garcia, Head of G-10 FX Strategy at BBVA. 

Bill introduced in US Congress to annex Greenland and grant it statehood12.01.26, 22:11 • 5410 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldFinance
Greenland
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States