Danish Foreign Minister reacts to Trump's words about elections in Greenland
Lars Løkke Rasmussen commented on Trump's words about the elections in Greenland, where supporters of independence won. Trump believes that this is "good" for the US, but Denmark disagrees.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen responded to recent comments by US President Donald Trump that the results of the latest elections in Greenland were "good" for US interests. Supporters of the island's independence achieved decisive success in these elections, UNN reports, citing Politico.
It is a misinterpretation of the elections in Greenland - to conclude that tomorrow we will have an independent Greenland with a white flag, which can then be painted with stars and stripes
It is reminded that the center-right Democrats defeated the ruling left-wing coalition in the Greenland elections on Tuesday, also overtaking the pro-American political forces. The Democratic Party, which considers itself business-oriented, more than tripled its result compared to the previous elections in 2021, gaining about 30 percent of the vote. The party supports Greenland's independence, but this should be a gradual process.
Trump made these comments during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday, adding that the leader of the winning party, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, is "a very good person". Trump reiterated the idea that the annexation of Greenland "will happen".
However, Nielsen himself strongly opposed Trump's comments.
"We don't want to be Americans. No, we don't want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders and we want our independence in the future. And we want to build our own country," Nielsen told Sky News.
The head of the Danish Defense Committee, Rasmus Jarlov, is outraged by the discussion between US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the possibility of annexing Greenland.
Yarlov emphasized that the likely annexation of Greenland by the United States would mean war between the two NATO countries.
Trump again emphasized the strategic importance of the island for the United States and promised enrichment to the people of Greenland in the event of accession.