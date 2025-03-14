"Enough already": The head of the Greenland government convenes party leaders due to Trump's statement on annexation
Kyiv • UNN
The acting head of the Greenland government is convening a meeting of party leaders due to Trump's words about the possible annexation of the island. He condemned the dismissive behavior of the US president and called for a strong reaction.
Acting Head of the Government of Greenland, Mute Egede, is initiating a meeting of party leaders of the island after the latest statement by US President Donald Trump about its possible annexation. He announced this on Facebook, UNN informs.
Details
According to Egede, he does not agree with the American president's attempt to "invade our country".
Since this cannot be ignored, although I consider it my duty as Prime Minister to respect the election results, I have decided to meet with party leaders as soon as possible
He emphasized that Greenland's reaction to the next statement of the head of the White House should be tough.
"Trump's disdainful behavior should be condemned more strongly than we have done together in the past. Enough is enough," Egede summarized.
Recall
US President Donald Trump believes that the annexation of Greenland will take place. He said this during a meeting in the Oval Office with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Trump again emphasized the strategic importance of the island for the United States and promised enrichment to the people of Greenland in the event of accession.
