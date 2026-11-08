Dana White responded to Trump's offer to become White House press secretary

$45.4451.04
ukenru
11:19 PM • 14327 views
The end of the Netanyahu era: Israel’s president tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government
10:21 PM • 18559 views
The bodies of three people were found in the attacker’s house in Krakow
November 7, 08:29 PM • 34824 views
Among those killed and injured in the shooting in Kraków are foreigners, Poland’s Interior Ministry reports details
November 7, 07:23 PM • 28391 views
Trump offered the fight organizer the position of White House press secretary and wants to take Khabib as an aide
November 7, 06:53 PM • 22588 views
Shooting in Kraków: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded as to whether any Ukrainians are among those injured in Kraków
November 7, 05:38 PM • 23954 views
November 8 will be another day with scheduled outages — how long Ukrainians will have to sit without electricity
November 7, 04:44 PM • 16536 views
He was armed with a rifle and dressed in camouflage uniform — what is known about the Krakow shooter
November 7, 04:30 PM • 20488 views
Russia plans to transfer an illegally detained OSCE staff member to Siberia — how official Kyiv responded
November 7, 03:56 PM • 20869 views
Why are there problems with the electricity again, and how long could this last? DTEK provided an explanation
November 7, 02:58 PM • 18490 views
Declaration requirements for all SBU employees will return — Zelenskyy approved the draft law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
The film "Ebenezer" will be released on November 13 — will the role of Scrooge help Johnny Depp return from the wildernessNovember 7, 05:29 PM • 20323 views
Shooting in Kraków: Death toll rises to six, attacker is a Polish citizenNovember 7, 05:50 PM • 8294 views
Lectures by a Russian anthropologist were canceled in Tbilisi over his comments about GeorgiaNovember 7, 06:04 PM • 7830 views
Shooting in Kraków: Poland to declare November 8 and 9 days of national mourningNovember 7, 07:45 PM • 3812 views
Cybertruck production will be discontinued, but Tesla is now adding another production shift — Musk named the reasonNovember 7, 08:10 PM • 14266 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 46711 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 67441 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 50810 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 74535 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 74553 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Boris Pistorius
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Kraków
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cybertruck production will be discontinued, but Tesla is now adding another production shift — Musk named the reasonNovember 7, 08:10 PM • 14269 views
The film "Ebenezer" will be released on November 13 — will the role of Scrooge help Johnny Depp return from the wildernessNovember 7, 05:29 PM • 20326 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 28184 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 30819 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 28899 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Technology
Financial Times

Dana White responded to Trump's offer to become White House press secretary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

UFC head Dana White responded to Trump's offer with a photo of the White House podium. According to CNN, he declined the position.

Dana White responded to Trump's offer to become White House press secretary

The president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White, responded to American leader Donald Trump's offer to become White House press secretary. UNN reports this, citing White's post in his Instagram Stories.

Details

White posted a photo depicting him behind the White House podium.

To the next section

- the caption to the post reads.

At the same time, according to sources at CNN, Dana White declined Trump's offer to become White House press secretary.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump offered UFC head Dana White the position of White House press secretary. The American leader also urged the longtime fight promoter to bring his aides with him - "even if some of them are not from our country."

Trump's press secretary Leavitt will return to MAGA Inc. after leaving the White House22.08.26, 06:33 • 6041 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump