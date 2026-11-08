Dana White responded to Trump's offer to become White House press secretary

The president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White, responded to American leader Donald Trump's offer to become White House press secretary. UNN reports this, citing White's post in his Instagram Stories.

Details

White posted a photo depicting him behind the White House podium.

To the next section - the caption to the post reads.

At the same time, according to sources at CNN, Dana White declined Trump's offer to become White House press secretary.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump offered UFC head Dana White the position of White House press secretary. The American leader also urged the longtime fight promoter to bring his aides with him - "even if some of them are not from our country."

Trump's press secretary Leavitt will return to MAGA Inc. after leaving the White House