Damages exceeding UAH 46 million: director of Kalush plant, linked to Medvedchuk, received suspicion notice

The General Director of JSC "Segezha Ukraine" has been notified of suspicion of causing multi-million losses to the state. She transferred the property complex of the enterprise for use to a firm associated with her son, causing losses to the state of over 46 million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Olha Hryshchuk has been the General Director of the JSC since 2013. The plant is associated with the pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk.

According to the investigation, 25% of the shares of "Segezha Ukraine" belong to JSC "Oriana" (state share package – 99.99%), the remaining 75% — to a company with Russian capital, which is subject to NSDC sanctions and additional NBU restrictions — the prosecutor's office noted.

The suspect, acting contrary to the law and without the consent of shareholders, transferred the entire property complex of the enterprise — production buildings, equipment, and assets worth over UAH 184 million — for use to her son's firm.

After that, the company began to use these capacities in its own activities and generate profit. The investigation established that due to such actions, the state, as the owner of a 25% share, lost over UAH 46 million.

Currently, prosecutors are preparing a motion to the court for the selection of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Addition

The enterprise specializes in the production of paper products, located in the city of Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk region. According to the ruling of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Court in August 2024, it was transferred to the management of ARMA.

In May of this year, it became known that ARMA announced the launch of the procedure for finding a manager for "Segezha Oriana Ukraine".