Damages exceeding UAH 46 million: director of Kalush plant, linked to Medvedchuk, received suspicion notice

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 6504 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 13837 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 16483 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 87504 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 73161 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 144989 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 86759 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 161398 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 67384 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49991 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
53%
751mm
Popular news
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNSAugust 6, 12:56 AM • 22018 views
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statementAugust 6, 02:24 AM • 19674 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in Moscow05:16 AM • 15199 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 15489 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 11274 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 87528 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 145003 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 137713 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 161411 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 139174 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 11259 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 15470 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 77711 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 98176 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 89036 views
Actual
WhatsApp
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Damages exceeding UAH 46 million: director of Kalush plant, linked to Medvedchuk, received suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1888 views

The General Director of JSC "Segezha Ukraine" has been served with a suspicion notice for causing multi-million losses to the state. She transferred the property complex of the enterprise for use to a firm associated with her son.

Damages exceeding UAH 46 million: director of Kalush plant, linked to Medvedchuk, received suspicion notice

The General Director of JSC "Segezha Ukraine" has been notified of suspicion of causing multi-million losses to the state. She transferred the property complex of the enterprise for use to a firm associated with her son, causing losses to the state of over 46 million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Olha Hryshchuk has been the General Director of the JSC since 2013. The plant is associated with the pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk.

According to the investigation, 25% of the shares of "Segezha Ukraine" belong to JSC "Oriana" (state share package – 99.99%), the remaining 75% — to a company with Russian capital, which is subject to NSDC sanctions and additional NBU restrictions

— the prosecutor's office noted.

The suspect, acting contrary to the law and without the consent of shareholders, transferred the entire property complex of the enterprise — production buildings, equipment, and assets worth over UAH 184 million — for use to her son's firm.

After that, the company began to use these capacities in its own activities and generate profit. The investigation established that due to such actions, the state, as the owner of a 25% share, lost over UAH 46 million.

Currently, prosecutors are preparing a motion to the court for the selection of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Addition

The enterprise specializes in the production of paper products, located in the city of Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk region. According to the ruling of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Court in August 2024, it was transferred to the management of ARMA.

In May of this year, it became known that ARMA announced the launch of the procedure for finding a manager for "Segezha Oriana Ukraine".

Veronika Marchenko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
National Bank of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine