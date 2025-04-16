Dacia Sandero took first place in the ranking of the most popular cars in Europe

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16170 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 68948 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37962 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43218 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50512 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91857 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84014 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35351 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60503 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109316 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 68948 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89780 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91857 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84014 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183864 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52343 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29358 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30375 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31672 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33947 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Dacia Sandero took first place in the ranking of the most popular cars in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4696 views

In the first two months of the year, Dacia Sandero became the leader in European sales with 45,524 cars. The top ten also included Renault Clio and Volkswagen Golf.

Dacia Sandero took first place in the ranking of the most popular cars in Europe

The ranking of the most popular cars in Europe is headed by the Dacia Sandero car, whose parent company is the French car manufacturer Renault. This is reported by UNN referring to UkrAutoprom.

Details

In two months since the beginning of the year, this model has reached a figure of 45,524 European sales.

TOP-10 models:

  • Dacia Sandero – 45524 units;
    • Renault Clio – 43798 units;
      • Volkswagen Golf – 41206 units;
        •  Dacia Duster - 39610 units;
          • Volkswagen T-Roc – 39301 units;
            • Citroen C3 – 36125 units;
              • Volkswagen Tiguan – 35230 units;
                • Opel Corsa - 32992 units;
                  • Skoda Octavia - 30901 units;
                    • Peugeot 208 - 30615 units.

                      Reference

                      Dacia Sandero is a five-door B-Class hatchback built on the Logan chassis, but is not formally part of the Logan family. This car is distinguished by a wheelbase shortened to 2591 mm (Logan has 2630 mm) and a different appearance developed in the spirit of Renault Scenic. Since 2009, it has been imported to Ukraine under the name Renault Sandero.

                      In 2012, the second generation Dacia Sandero was presented at the Paris Motor Show.

                      Addition

                      UkrAutoprom reported that in the first quarter of 2025, Ukrainians most often bought new passenger cars in gray. The absolute favorite in this segment was the TOYOTA RAV-4 crossover.

                      The CEO of Renault stated that the company does not rule out returning to Russia, against the background of US President Donald Trump insisting on the speedy conclusion of a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

                      Pavlo Zinchenko

                      Pavlo Zinchenko

                      EconomyAuto
                      Donald Trump
                      Europe
                      United States
                      Ukraine
