Dacia Sandero took first place in the ranking of the most popular cars in Europe

The ranking of the most popular cars in Europe is headed by the Dacia Sandero car, whose parent company is the French car manufacturer Renault. This is reported by UNN referring to UkrAutoprom.

Details

In two months since the beginning of the year, this model has reached a figure of 45,524 European sales.

TOP-10 models:

Dacia Sandero – 45524 units;

Renault Clio – 43798 units;

Volkswagen Golf – 41206 units;

Dacia Duster - 39610 units;

Volkswagen T-Roc – 39301 units;

Citroen C3 – 36125 units;

Volkswagen Tiguan – 35230 units;

Opel Corsa - 32992 units;

Skoda Octavia - 30901 units;

Peugeot 208 - 30615 units.

Reference

Dacia Sandero is a five-door B-Class hatchback built on the Logan chassis, but is not formally part of the Logan family. This car is distinguished by a wheelbase shortened to 2591 mm (Logan has 2630 mm) and a different appearance developed in the spirit of Renault Scenic. Since 2009, it has been imported to Ukraine under the name Renault Sandero.

In 2012, the second generation Dacia Sandero was presented at the Paris Motor Show.

Addition

UkrAutoprom reported that in the first quarter of 2025, Ukrainians most often bought new passenger cars in gray. The absolute favorite in this segment was the TOYOTA RAV-4 crossover.

The CEO of Renault stated that the company does not rule out returning to Russia, against the background of US President Donald Trump insisting on the speedy conclusion of a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.