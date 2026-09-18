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The Czech Republic has increased patrols at railway stations due to Russian threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

Czech police have increased patrols at railway stations and transport hubs amid reports of Russian hybrid attacks. Threat level B is in effect in the country.

The Czech Republic has increased patrols at railway stations due to Russian threats

In recent days, Czech police have promptly increased patrols around railway stations and public transport hubs due to Russian threats. Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar told the iDNES.cz news outlet, UNN reports.

Details

According to Radio Prague, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Thursday that the Czech Republic had faced hybrid warfare from Russia. The statement was made in response to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who said that, according to intelligence services, Russia was planning hybrid attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles against countries supporting Ukraine.

"The European Union, its institutions and Czech security structures have been drawing attention for a long time to the growing scale of Russia's hybrid activities. These include cyberattacks, disinformation operations, sabotage and other forms of influence aimed at undermining the security and resilience of European states," Minister Lubomír Metnar told the publication.

Just four kilometers away – Tusk said that Russia struck a gas station "very close to the Polish border"17.09.26, 15:06 • 13863 views

According to him, the Czech Republic is continuously increasing the readiness of its security forces and strengthening other related factors.

"The police are assessing all incoming information operationally and adapting the measures taken accordingly. The 'Terror' security plan remains in effect, and in recent days, for example, patrols have been promptly increased in the immediate vicinity of public transport stations," the minister said. He declined to specify the other measures taken.

Earlier, at the beginning of September, Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar had already stated that the Czech Republic had taken security measures in response to incidents recorded in neighboring countries. At present, a terrorism threat level of B remains in effect in the Czech Republic, corresponding to a moderate degree of threat.

Antonina Tumanova

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