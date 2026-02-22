$43.270.00
Czech Republic's income from working Ukrainians exceeded state spending on humanitarian aid to refugees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The Czech Republic received 11.7 billion crowns (482.6 million euros) from the work of Ukrainian refugees. This exceeded state spending on humanitarian aid, which amounted to 32 billion crowns (1.336 billion euros) over four years.

Czech Republic's income from working Ukrainians exceeded state spending on humanitarian aid to refugees

The Czech Republic has recorded a positive economic effect from the presence of Ukrainian refugees, as budget revenues from their labor reached 11.7 billion crowns (482.6 million euros). Despite the fact that the total amount of aid paid over four years exceeded 32 billion crowns (1.336 billion euros), the number of aid recipients is steadily decreasing amid a rising employment rate among persons with temporary protection. This is reported by Ceskenoviny, writes UNN.

Details

The Czech Republic has created a very strict and very motivating system of humanitarian aid. Aid for vulnerable groups covers only the most basic needs, and it is very low compared to what the average Czech family receives

– emphasized former Minister of Labor Marian Jurečka.

Statistics of payments and tightening of support conditions

Last year, the Czech Republic paid 8.8 billion crowns in aid to refugees, which on paper is more than in previous years, but this is due to the inclusion of housing costs directly in the payment amount.

Czech Paralympians to boycott opening ceremony of Games over admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus21.02.26, 01:16 • 4286 views

The number of families in need of support has fallen to 44,200 households, indicating the successful integration of Ukrainians. The system is now set up so that five months after arrival, adults are obliged to start working, otherwise the amount of their aid will be limited to the subsistence minimum.

Impact on the labor market and demographic composition

As of mid-February 2026, about 400,000 Ukrainians with temporary protection live in the Czech Republic, among whom women of working age predominate. According to the Ministry of Labor, more than 210,000 refugees are officially employed, covering critical needs in construction, healthcare, and the social sphere.

Minister of Labor Aleš Juchelka emphasized that the country can no longer do without Ukrainian specialists, as they have become an integral part of the Czech economic strategy.

Experts claim that the construction industry in the Czech Republic would face problems without Ukrainians - Media19.02.26, 22:42 • 10131 view

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
State budget
War in Ukraine
charity
Czech Republic