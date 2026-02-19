$43.290.03
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
February 19, 02:46 PM • 18036 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 16178 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
February 19, 01:31 PM • 27505 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 12:37 PM • 19969 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
February 19, 11:28 AM • 31095 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 26060 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25455 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24739 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18689 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Experts claim that the construction industry in the Czech Republic would face problems without Ukrainians - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Ukrainians make up 10% of the workforce in the Czech construction sector, preventing the worsening of the personnel crisis. Their departure after the war will complicate the situation, but also open up opportunities for Czech companies in Ukraine.

Experts claim that the construction industry in the Czech Republic would face problems without Ukrainians - Media

Without Ukrainian workers, problems in the Czech construction industry would worsen. Representatives of professional associations told ČTK about this, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague.

Details

In the Czech construction sector, which has long struggled with a shortage of personnel, Ukrainians account for about 10% of the workforce, according to experts. For construction companies, their possible departure after the end of the war with Russia would be a complication, industry representatives said.

At the same time, after the end of the conflict, Czech builders could, thanks to their experience of working with Ukrainians, more actively participate in the country's reconstruction and receive new orders there. Ukrainians worked in the construction industry of the Czech Republic even before the full-scale war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.

State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions16.02.26, 20:03 • 77340 views

According to the Union of Entrepreneurs in Construction (SPS), about 415,000 people are currently employed in the industry, of whom about 40,000 are Ukrainian citizens. In the Czech Republic, they hold various positions - from laborers to skilled craftsmen. According to trade union estimates, up to 75,000 workers may be lacking in the construction industry within five years.

"If Ukrainians did not work here, the situation would be much more difficult. It must be frankly said that Czech workers are not queuing for construction jobs. Thus, the possible departure of some Ukrainian workers will clearly negatively affect construction," said SPS President Jiří Nouza.

Robert Špalek, head of the Czech Chamber of Authorized Engineers and Technicians dealing with construction (ČKAIT), sees the situation similarly.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Czech Republic
Ukraine