Experts claim that the construction industry in the Czech Republic would face problems without Ukrainians - Media

Without Ukrainian workers, problems in the Czech construction industry would worsen. Representatives of professional associations told ČTK about this, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague.

In the Czech construction sector, which has long struggled with a shortage of personnel, Ukrainians account for about 10% of the workforce, according to experts. For construction companies, their possible departure after the end of the war with Russia would be a complication, industry representatives said.

At the same time, after the end of the conflict, Czech builders could, thanks to their experience of working with Ukrainians, more actively participate in the country's reconstruction and receive new orders there. Ukrainians worked in the construction industry of the Czech Republic even before the full-scale war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.

According to the Union of Entrepreneurs in Construction (SPS), about 415,000 people are currently employed in the industry, of whom about 40,000 are Ukrainian citizens. In the Czech Republic, they hold various positions - from laborers to skilled craftsmen. According to trade union estimates, up to 75,000 workers may be lacking in the construction industry within five years.

"If Ukrainians did not work here, the situation would be much more difficult. It must be frankly said that Czech workers are not queuing for construction jobs. Thus, the possible departure of some Ukrainian workers will clearly negatively affect construction," said SPS President Jiří Nouza.

Robert Špalek, head of the Czech Chamber of Authorized Engineers and Technicians dealing with construction (ČKAIT), sees the situation similarly.