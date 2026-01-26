Czech Republic started production of "Jan Žižka" fiber-optic guided drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
11:38 AM • 234 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 5998 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 16761 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 11768 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 21870 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 18568 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 25651 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 35562 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 30163 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 26565 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4.7m/s
88%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - MediaJanuary 26, 01:58 AM • 18574 views
Vučić: peace plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU on January 1, 2027January 26, 02:31 AM • 15090 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 17831 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains09:18 AM • 14483 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 10546 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 240 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 16795 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 10828 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 21897 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 104249 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Ed Miliband
Mark Rutte
Rodrigo Duterte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
Philippines
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 27786 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 27537 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 43670 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 43613 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 56739 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Economist

Czech Republic started production of "Jan Žižka" fiber-optic guided drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Czech volunteers have developed the "Jan Žižka" drone with fiber-optic control, making it invulnerable to electronic warfare. The first 200 units have already been produced, and fundraising is underway to expand production.

Czech Republic started production of "Jan Žižka" fiber-optic guided drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Czech volunteers have developed and launched into mass production a new type of kamikaze drone that uses a thin optical fiber line to communicate with the operator. This technology makes the device completely protected from any electronic warfare (EW) means and allows it to effectively destroy targets even in areas of dense signal jamming. This was reported by journalists from iDNES.cz, writes UNN.

Details

The idea for the drone came after soldiers of the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade of Ukraine managed to capture a Russian drone called "Knyaz Novgorodsky." The trophy was delivered to Prague, where a team of engineers from "Spark spolku" disassembled it down to the last screw. The goal was to create an analogue that would help Ukrainian defenders fight the enemy with their own methods.

"Gift for Putin": Ukraine will receive not one, but two "Flamingo" missiles from Czech volunteers10.11.25, 19:14 • 27645 views

The head of the association, Lesya Kopchuk, noted that the trophy became a real "gift from heaven," as it allowed them to quickly understand the principle of operation of the fiber optic coil. The new Czech drone was named "Jan Žižka" in honor of the legendary Hussite commander.

Unlike previous developments, this drone is a third cheaper to produce due to the use of local components: a Czech-made fiberglass frame and parts printed on 3D printers.

Technical advantages and scaling of production

The main feature of "Jan Žižka" is a coil with a 25-kilometer long optical fiber. This allows the drone to fly low to the ground, maneuver between trees, and even lie in ambush, waiting for the appearance of enemy armored vehicles. Since control is carried out via a cable, the drone does not emit radio signals, so it cannot be located or stopped by an anti-drone rifle.

Currently, the "Gift for Putin" (Dárek pro Putina) initiative is actively raising funds to scale up the project. The first two hundred units have already been produced, and a collection of 15 million crowns will allow the production of about five hundred more drones. The coordinator of the initiative, Martin Ondráček, emphasized that funds for aid to Ukraine are steadily coming from Czech citizens who understand the critical importance of modern technologies at the front. 

"Gift to Putin": Czech activists closed fundraising for "Flamingo" ballistic missile in two days23.10.25, 22:02 • 11134 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
charity
Prague
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Czech Republic