In 2024, the Czech Ministry of Defense allocated 166.8 billion Czech crowns (about 6.6 billion euros) for defense spending, which is equivalent to 2.09% of the country's GDP.

Transmits UNN with reference to Euractiv.

The Czech government has officially fulfilled its promise to spend 2% of GDP on defense in line with NATO's minimum target.

Last year, the ministry said it managed to spend CZK 166.8 billion on defense spending, or 2.09 percent of GDP, according to its November macroeconomic forecast.

“For the first time in 20 years, the Czech Republic will fulfill its allied commitment to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense,” Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohová (ODS, ECR) wrote on X.

Czech Republic ready to ensure gas transit to Slovakia

The Defense Minister also insists on increasing the defense budget “in the future.” However, the Czech opposition criticizes the ministry. Former Defense Minister Lubomír Metnár (ANO, Patriots) does not consider the ministry's spending transparent, especially in December 2024.

“The Ministry of Defense should clearly explain what items were paid for in December and where the money went. Did they go to specific modernization projects or directly to the soldiers?” - the politician said.

Recall

The Trump team has informed European leaders of plans to demand an increase in NATO defense spending to 5% of GDP.