"Czech Initiative": Ukraine will receive 400,000 rounds of ammunition from the beginning of the year to the end of April - Minister of Defense

From the beginning of 2025 until the end of April, Ukraine will receive 400,000 rounds of ammunition thanks to the so-called "Czech initiative." This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Jana Černochová, reports UNN with reference to CNN Prima News.

Details

She reminded that last year her country provided Ukraine with about 1.5 million units of artillery ammunition of various calibers. This year, according to her, the financing of new purchases is secured approximately until autumn.

We will transfer as much as we can find around the world - Černochová promised.

In turn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, noted that thanks to the initiative, Russia's artillery advantage on the battlefield has decreased by 500 percent.

It was 1 to 10, and today 1 to 2 - he said.

Lipavsky specified that the Czech Republic's goal is to supply Ukraine with 125,000 rounds of ammunition per month this year.

Let us remind you

It became known the other day that the Czech Republic switched for the first time to supplying oil exclusively from Western sources, including from Italy, thanks to the expansion of the TAL pipeline's capacity. The country no longer depends on Russian oil.

