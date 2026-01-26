Gas cylinder explosion in an apartment building near Kyiv, casualties reported

In the village of Kotsiubynske near Kyiv, a gas cylinder exploded, two people sustained burns, and the police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

One of the neighbors reported to the police that an explosion occurred in one of the apartments of a multi-story building in the village of Kotsiubynske in Bucha district.

"Police officers preliminarily established that the residents were heating water using a tourist gas cylinder, during which an explosion occurred," the police stated.

According to the report, "as a result of the incident, a 69-year-old resident and a woman sustained burns of varying degrees of severity; the man was hospitalized."

Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

The police urged citizens to be careful and observe safety rules when using gas and electrical appliances.

