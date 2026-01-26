Gas cylinder explosion in an apartment building near Kyiv, casualties reported

$43.140.03
Exclusive
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 2778 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 8742 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 20804 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 13708 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 25215 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 19947 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 26388 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 36133 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 30316 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Vučić: peace plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU on January 1, 2027January 26, 02:31 AM • 16898 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 19723 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains09:18 AM • 16379 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 12775 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 10434 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 2786 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 20823 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 13105 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 25229 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 105978 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Ed Miliband
Mark Rutte
Rodrigo Duterte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
Philippines
UNN Lite
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 672 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 28654 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 28355 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 44462 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 44363 views
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Economist

Gas cylinder explosion in an apartment building near Kyiv, casualties reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

In the village of Kotsiubynske, a tourist gas cylinder exploded while residents were heating water. A 69-year-old man and a woman sustained burns; the man was hospitalized.

Gas cylinder explosion in an apartment building near Kyiv, casualties reported

In the village of Kotsiubynske near Kyiv, a gas cylinder exploded, two people sustained burns, and the police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

One of the neighbors reported to the police that an explosion occurred in one of the apartments of a multi-story building in the village of Kotsiubynske in Bucha district.

"Police officers preliminarily established that the residents were heating water using a tourist gas cylinder, during which an explosion occurred," the police stated.

According to the report, "as a result of the incident, a 69-year-old resident and a woman sustained burns of varying degrees of severity; the man was hospitalized."

Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

The police urged citizens to be careful and observe safety rules when using gas and electrical appliances.

Gas cylinder explodes near lit stove in Vinnytsia region, one dead24.01.26, 14:13 • 4472 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Technology
Energy
Heating
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast