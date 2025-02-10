Cyberpolice provided advice on how to teach children to use social media safely

The cyber police provided recommendations for adults in the context of safe use of the Internet by children. In particular, it is necessary to talk to children about cyberbullying and cyber threats, and teach them to pass the "billboard test". This was reported to UNN journalist by the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

For example, as part of the information campaign "Cyberbullying: Knowing and Counteracting", cyberpolice officers, together with other participants in the campaign, provide the following recommendations to adults in the context of safe Internet use by children:

Talk to your children about cyberbullying. It is very important to talk to your children about online safety and cyber threats. Open conversations about the risks of cyberbullying can help prevent many problems;

Maintain a trusting relationship with your child so that he or she is not afraid to ask you for help in case of any problems. Be attentive to your daughter or son's emotional state;

Talk about the boundaries and limits between the real and the virtual. Children are often unaware of the dangers of virtual connections, so it is important to monitor their activity and explain that personal information is private data and that such information is protected by law. It is important that children understand what is acceptable to publish about themselves on the Internet and what is not;

Teach your child to take the “billboard test.” Explain that photos of family and friends can only be posted with their permission to ensure privacy. Before posting or sending a photo, have your child ask himself or herself if he or she wants the photo or video to be seen by everyone on a large billboard outside the school. Emphasize that anything that goes online is there forever;

Teach your child how to respond to offensive words or actions of other users. The best option is to ignore the provocateur, not to give him or her what he or she wants, namely a violent response and emotions.

In addition, if a child is a victim of an online crime, parents or persons acting in their stead should contact the nearest police station as soon as possible, call the 102 line or submit an electronic appeal on the cyber police website at link, providing all collected evidence (screenshots, correspondence records or other materials) - the cyber police informs.

Context

From time to time, social media, particularly TikTok, displays dangerous trends for the life and health of people, especially children and teenagers.

For example, in January of this year, the police claimed that a dangerous challenge was being spread on TikTok , in which children were making homemade firecrackers. The consequences of such "experiments" are catastrophic: chemical burns, scars on the face and hands, and in some cases, long-term treatment. Doctors emphasize that such injuries can last a lifetime.

The Lviv City Council reported that in Lviv, three boys made firecrackers based on trends from TikTok and were hospitalized with deep burns on their faces.

