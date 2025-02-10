Cyberpolice provided advice on how to teach children to use social media safely

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 27131 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 68029 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 91835 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110699 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87786 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120773 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101809 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113158 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116796 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155668 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100453 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 72176 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 42338 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100945 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67263 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110699 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120773 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155668 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146123 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178373 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67334 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100956 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135041 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136948 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165093 views
Actual
Cyberpolice provided advice on how to teach children to use social media safely

Cyberpolice provided advice on how to teach children to use social media safely

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115248 views

The Cyber Police Department has provided recommendations for the safe use of the Internet by children. Parents are advised to talk to their children about cyberbullying, teach them the “billboard test” and control the publication of personal information.

The cyber police provided recommendations for adults in the context of safe use of the Internet by children. In particular, it is necessary to talk to children about cyberbullying and cyber threats, and teach them to pass the "billboard test". This was reported to UNN journalist by the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

For example, as part of the information campaign "Cyberbullying: Knowing and Counteracting", cyberpolice officers, together with other participants in the campaign, provide the following recommendations to adults in the context of safe Internet use by children:

  • Talk to your children about cyberbullying. It is very important to talk to your children about online safety and cyber threats. Open conversations about the risks of cyberbullying can help prevent many problems;
    •  Maintain a trusting relationship with your child so that he or she is not afraid to ask you for help in case of any problems. Be attentive to your daughter or son's emotional state;
      • Talk about the boundaries and limits between the real and the virtual. Children are often unaware of the dangers of virtual connections, so it is important to monitor their activity and explain that personal information is private data and that such information is protected by law. It is important that children understand what is acceptable to publish about themselves on the Internet and what is not;
        • Teach your child to take the “billboard test.” Explain that photos of family and friends can only be posted with their permission to ensure privacy. Before posting or sending a photo, have your child ask himself or herself if he or she wants the photo or video to be seen by everyone on a large billboard outside the school. Emphasize that anything that goes online is there forever;
          • Teach your child how to respond to offensive words or actions of other users. The best option is to ignore the provocateur, not to give him or her what he or she wants, namely a violent response and emotions.

            Distorted perception in 10 minutes on TikTok: social media influences the rise of eating disorders17.12.24, 17:53 • 21027 views

            In addition, if a child is a victim of an online crime, parents or persons acting in their stead should contact the nearest police station as soon as possible, call the 102 line or submit an electronic appeal on the cyber police website at link, providing all collected evidence (screenshots, correspondence records or other materials)

            - the cyber police informs.

            Context

            From time to time, social media, particularly TikTok, displays dangerous trends for the life and health of people, especially children and teenagers.

            For example, in January of this year, the police claimed that a dangerous challenge was being spread on TikTok , in which children were making homemade firecrackers. The consequences of such "experiments" are catastrophic: chemical burns, scars on the face and hands, and in some cases, long-term treatment. Doctors emphasize that such injuries can last a lifetime.

            The Lviv City Council reported that  in Lviv, three boys made firecrackers based on trends from TikTok and were hospitalized with deep burns on their faces.

            Facebook and Instagram: an expert on the main channels of fake advertising distribution last year06.02.25, 14:08 • 142196 views

            Anna Murashko

            Anna Murashko

            SocietyTechnologiesLife hack
            tiktokTikTok
            ukraineUkraine
            facebookFacebook
            instagramInstagram
            lvivLviv

            Contact us about advertising