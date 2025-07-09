$41.800.06
Currency exchange rates on July 9: how the dollar and euro rates changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 263 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.84/USD, which means a devaluation of 0.05 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 49.05/EUR.

Currency exchange rates on July 9: how the dollar and euro rates changed

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.84/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 0.05 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.84/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 49.05/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

  • the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.60 and sold for UAH 41.69 in banks;
    • the euro can be bought for UAH 49.15 and sold for UAH 49.37 in banks;
      • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at a rate of UAH 41.60−41.69, and the euro — at UAH 49.15 − 49.37;
        • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.79 - UAH 41.82/USD for the dollar and UAH 48.94−48.96/EUR for the euro, respectively.

          Addition

          A study by Info Sapiens found that 63% of Ukrainians are knowledgeable about currency, but less than 50% understand banking services, taxes, and loans. Only 31% can convert a monthly loan rate to an annual one.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          EconomyFinance
          National Bank of Ukraine
          Ukraine
