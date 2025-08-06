Currency exchange rates for August 6: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.6845/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 11 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.



The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.68/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.09/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.24/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.95-41.40 UAH, the euro at 48.50-47.92 UAH, the zloty at 11.45-10.90 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.45-41.55 UAH, the euro at 48.00-48.20 UAH, the zloty at 11.20-11.30 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.61-41.64 UAH/USD and 48.00-48.02 UAH/EUR, respectively.



