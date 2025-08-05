The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine

Among the professions that can be considered rare in Ukraine are regent, undertaker, and speech and language therapist. This was reported to a journalist of UNN in response to a request to the State Employment Center.

The State Employment Service has examples where employers seeking to fill rather rare vacancies turn to us for assistance. Job seekers also sometimes turn to us for assistance in finding relatively unusual jobs - reported the State Employment Center.

The State Employment Center has selected 10 examples of professions that can be considered rare in Ukraine:

⦁ actuary – a specialist who deals with risk assessment and management, especially in the insurance and financial sectors. They use mathematical and statistical methods to develop insurance rates, calculate pension payments, assess financial risks, and more;

⦁ choirmaster – a specialist who leads a choir, is responsible for selecting the repertoire, training choristers, and preparing the choir for performances and concerts. In other words, a choirmaster is a choir conductor who directs the singing of all its members.

⦁ assistant to an artist-soloist-organist – a specialist who assists the organist in performing musical works, making timbral and dynamic changes to the sound at the organist's direction and in accordance with the composer's intention;

⦁ regent – a conductor of a church choir;

⦁ speech and language therapist – a specialist who works with the entire spectrum of communication disorders. They diagnose speech impairments using various assessment tools, such as testing language skills, assessing functional communication, and speech perception;

⦁ church minister – altar server, deacon, chaplain's assistant;

⦁ entomologist – a specialist who studies insects: their structural features, developmental stages, habitats, etc.);

⦁ make-up artist-wigmaker – a specialist who creates character make-up of varying complexity, artistic hairstyles, and can make beards, mustaches, sideburns, wigs, etc. for theatrical, film, and television productions;

⦁ undertaker – a master in the manufacture and decoration of coffins;

⦁ sommelier – an employee of a bar or restaurant responsible for selecting, storing, and serving wines, as well as providing recommendations to clients regarding the choice of alcoholic beverages.

In addition, in July, the State Employment Service reported on unusual and rare professions in Ukraine for 2025.

Among the unusual and rare specialists sought by employers were:

⦁ ichthyologist. Ichthyology is the science of fish, in other words – fish studies. Among the vacancies of the Employment Service was a request for a scientist, a specialist in ichthyology. The main tasks of this profession are to study the structure, evolutionary development, life forms, and reproduction features of fish. Such a vacancy appeared not in a "sea" but in a "lake" region – in Volyn;

⦁ bacon specialist. If you think that the name of this profession comes from the word "bacon", you are absolutely right. Such a specialist is a butcher who specializes in processing and preparing bacon. Agree, it is a great temptation to have such an entry in your employment record book. The position of a bacon specialist was offered by the Kharkiv Regional Employment Center;

⦁ feldjäger. The name comes from two German words feld — "field" and Jäger — "hunter", but the profession has nothing to do with hunting. Today, this word means the profession of a courier who delivers particularly important documents. Such a vacancy appeared in four regions: Vinnytsia, Volyn, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.

