$41.790.03
48.350.70
uken
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 6004 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
12:15 PM • 36883 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 33814 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 70779 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 41447 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 36438 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 37534 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 90665 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 128637 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 80824 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.1m/s
47%
751mm
Popular news
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhotoAugust 5, 05:15 AM • 50337 views
Oil prices fall amid rising supply and demand concernsAugust 5, 05:37 AM • 28389 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record highAugust 5, 06:57 AM • 89708 views
Pakistan responded to Zelenskyy's words: "rejects accusations" regarding its citizens' participation in the war10:41 AM • 22808 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 57124 views
Publications
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo12:15 PM • 36818 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 57316 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 70723 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 90639 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 128607 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Mark Rutte
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 52366 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 74420 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 67194 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 71180 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 373014 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Oil
Hand grenade

The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6004 views

The State Employment Center identified 10 rare professions in Ukraine, including actuary, choirmaster, regent, and undertaker.

The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine

Among the professions that can be considered rare in Ukraine are regent, undertaker, and speech and language therapist. This was reported to a journalist of UNN in response to a request to the State Employment Center.

The State Employment Service has examples where employers seeking to fill rather rare vacancies turn to us for assistance. Job seekers also sometimes turn to us for assistance in finding relatively unusual jobs 

- reported the State Employment Center.

The State Employment Center has selected 10 examples of professions that can be considered rare in Ukraine:

⦁ actuary – a specialist who deals with risk assessment and management, especially in the insurance and financial sectors. They use mathematical and statistical methods to develop insurance rates, calculate pension payments, assess financial risks, and more;

⦁ choirmaster – a specialist who leads a choir, is responsible for selecting the repertoire, training choristers, and preparing the choir for performances and concerts. In other words, a choirmaster is a choir conductor who directs the singing of all its members.

⦁ assistant to an artist-soloist-organist – a specialist who assists the organist in performing musical works, making timbral and dynamic changes to the sound at the organist's direction and in accordance with the composer's intention;

⦁ regent – a conductor of a church choir;

⦁ speech and language therapist – a specialist who works with the entire spectrum of communication disorders. They diagnose speech impairments using various assessment tools, such as testing language skills, assessing functional communication, and speech perception;

⦁ church minister – altar server, deacon, chaplain's assistant;

⦁ entomologist – a specialist who studies insects: their structural features, developmental stages, habitats, etc.);

⦁ make-up artist-wigmaker – a specialist who creates character make-up of varying complexity, artistic hairstyles, and can make beards, mustaches, sideburns, wigs, etc. for theatrical, film, and television productions;

⦁ undertaker – a master in the manufacture and decoration of coffins;

⦁ sommelier – an employee of a bar or restaurant responsible for selecting, storing, and serving wines, as well as providing recommendations to clients regarding the choice of alcoholic beverages.

Admission campaign: The Ministry of Education and Science named specialties with sufficiently low employment rates29.07.25, 14:50 • 2954 views

In addition, in July, the State Employment Service reported on unusual and rare professions in Ukraine for 2025.

Among the unusual and rare specialists sought by employers were:

⦁ ichthyologist. Ichthyology is the science of fish, in other words – fish studies. Among the vacancies of the Employment Service was a request for a scientist, a specialist in ichthyology. The main tasks of this profession are to study the structure, evolutionary development, life forms, and reproduction features of fish. Such a vacancy appeared not in a "sea" but in a "lake" region – in Volyn;

⦁ bacon specialist. If you think that the name of this profession comes from the word "bacon", you are absolutely right. Such a specialist is a butcher who specializes in processing and preparing bacon. Agree, it is a great temptation to have such an entry in your employment record book. The position of a bacon specialist was offered by the Kharkiv Regional Employment Center;

⦁ feldjäger. The name comes from two German words feld — "field" and Jäger — "hunter", but the profession has nothing to do with hunting. Today, this word means the profession of a courier who delivers particularly important documents. Such a vacancy appeared in four regions: Vinnytsia, Volyn, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.

Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions30.07.25, 18:01 • 295024 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
Vinnytsia Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Ukraine