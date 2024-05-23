Currency exchange rates as of May 23: the dollar rose slightly, while the euro fell

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.8250 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.82 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.11 UAH/euro, while the day before it was 43.26 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.10 and sold for UAH 39.65 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 43.60 and sold at UAH 43.00 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.03-40.014, and the euro at UAH 43.45-43.65.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.82-39.86 for the dollar and UAH 42.16-42.19 for the euro, respectively.

