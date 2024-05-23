Currency exchange rates as of May 23: the dollar rose slightly, while the euro fell

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 62869 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137959 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143106 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236343 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170948 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163263 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147652 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218358 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112921 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204987 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 61103 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108471 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 43011 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104146 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 37992 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236343 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218358 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204987 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231114 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218360 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 8690 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104146 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108471 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158002 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156804 views
Currency exchange rates as of May 23: the dollar rose slightly, while the euro fell

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13242 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.8250 UAH/USD, devaluing the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, with the dollar costing around 40 UAH and the euro around 43 UAH in banks and exchange offices.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.8250 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 2 kopecks,  UNN reports, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.82 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.11 UAH/euro, while the day before it was 43.26 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

  • The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.10 and sold for UAH 39.65 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 43.60 and sold at UAH 43.00 in banks. 
  • In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.03-40.014, and the euro at UAH 43.45-43.65. 
  • On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.82-39.86 for the dollar and UAH 42.16-42.19 for the euro, respectively.

Pyshnyi named the conditions under which the NBU will continue to ease currency restrictions07.05.24, 20:32 • 25987 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

