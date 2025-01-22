Currency exchange rates as of January 22: the dollar rose slightly

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 42.1661 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 42.16 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.64 UAH/euro. According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for 42.60 UAH and sold for 42.00 in banks.

Euros can be bought for UAH 44.20 and sold for UAH 43.50 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.40-42.50, and the euro at UAH 44.00-44.25.

On the interbank market, the rates are 42.08 - 42.11 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.70-43.71 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Recall

Ukraine expects to attract €30.6 billion in budget support from the European Union in 2025.