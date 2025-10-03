Currency exchange rate on October 3: hryvnia continues to devalue

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
October 2, 11:18 PM • 6218 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 24155 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 47686 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 39584 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 30049 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 29230 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 28287 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 31195 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 31941 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 28114 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0.8m/s
93%
756mm
Popular news
The Netherlands opposed the accelerated procedure for Ukraine's accession to the EUOctober 2, 09:21 PM • 6522 views
SBU exposes arms dealers in four regions of UkrainePhotoOctober 2, 10:18 PM • 10346 views
Forced evacuation of families with children to be expanded in Kharkiv region12:36 AM • 15133 views
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - Reuters01:34 AM • 11478 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 5658 views
Publications
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 6172 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 33961 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 42429 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 43498 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 55190 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 18303 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 61560 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 69436 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 50527 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 52876 views
Actual
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
Dassault Rafale
AK-74
Shahed-136

Currency exchange rate on October 3: hryvnia continues to devalue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2764/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by five kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.50/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.39/PLN.

Currency exchange rate on October 3: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2764/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by five kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.27/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.50/euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.39/zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:45:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-41.05, the euro at UAH 48.79-48.15, the zloty at UAH 11.75-11.10;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.16-41.25, the euro at UAH 48.55-48.77, the zloty at UAH 11.35-11.45;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.08-41.11/USD and UAH 48.17-48.18/euro.

        Addition

        Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, said that there can be no delays in military salaries. To cover temporary liquidity gaps, the government attracts money from the placement of domestic government bonds.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Verkhovna Rada
        Roksolana Pidlasa