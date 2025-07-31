Currency exchange rate on July 31: National Bank slightly strengthened the hryvnia

$41.790.01
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
July 30, 03:01 PM • 95904 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
July 30, 01:30 PM • 59527 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 10:44 AM • 98778 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 74598 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 78120 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 129133 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 54349 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 76700 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67317 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
746mm
Enemy drones attack Kyiv: air defense is working in the capital
Russian attack on Kyiv: a team of medics is heading to Solomyanskyi district
This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on Kyiv
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missiles
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
July 30, 03:01 PM • 95910 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Klymenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
United States
Ukraine
White House
The State of Palestine
Israel
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
Cruise missile
TikTok
Truth Social
Spotify
Fox News

Currency exchange rate on July 31: National Bank slightly strengthened the hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7662/USD, strengthening it by two kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.14/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.28/PLN.

Currency exchange rate on July 31: National Bank slightly strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7662/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by two kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.76/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.14/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.28/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.99-41.45, the euro at UAH 48.70-48.00, the zloty at UAH 11.55-11.00;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.70, the euro at UAH 48.15-48.50, the zloty at UAH 11.25-11.45;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.69-41.73/USD and UAH 47.81-47.83/EUR, respectively.

        NBU: in six months, banks increased cash withdrawals from cash desks by 9.7%

        Addition

        In June, 502 heads of central government bodies (excluding the security and defense sector) received over UAH 64 million in salaries. On average, this is almost UAH 128,000 per person, which is six times higher than the average salary in the country. The heads of the NACP, the Central Election Commission, and the Accounting Chamber received the most last month - over UAH 200,000 each.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine