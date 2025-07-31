Currency exchange rate on July 31: National Bank slightly strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7662/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by two kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.76/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.14/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.28/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.99-41.45, the euro at UAH 48.70-48.00, the zloty at UAH 11.55-11.00;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.70, the euro at UAH 48.15-48.50, the zloty at UAH 11.25-11.45;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.69-41.73/USD and UAH 47.81-47.83/EUR, respectively.

NBU: in six months, banks increased cash withdrawals from cash desks by 9.7%

Addition

In June, 502 heads of central government bodies (excluding the security and defense sector) received over UAH 64 million in salaries. On average, this is almost UAH 128,000 per person, which is six times higher than the average salary in the country. The heads of the NACP, the Central Election Commission, and the Accounting Chamber received the most last month - over UAH 200,000 each.