Currency exchange rate on August 1: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 4352 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 11874 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 45550 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 66037 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 135903 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 78517 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 81014 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 72550 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 249305 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 285403 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
65%
747mm
Popular news
Occupiers bring teachers from Lipetsk to the occupied territories of UkraineJuly 31, 10:49 PM • 5952 views
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archiveJuly 31, 11:38 PM • 20010 views
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ01:59 AM • 8770 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhoto02:48 AM • 15624 views
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhoto04:23 AM • 5088 views
Publications
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 4366 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo04:30 AM • 11892 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 39695 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 45572 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 249312 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 16071 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 39695 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 137456 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 197967 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 252958 views
Actual
Fox News
Amazon Prime
Financial Times
The New York Times
WhatsApp

Currency exchange rate on August 1: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7132 UAH/USD, strengthening it by five kopecks. Exchange rates for other currencies have also been updated, and banks and exchange offices offer their own rates.

Currency exchange rate on August 1: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7132 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by five kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.71 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 47.74 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.17 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-41.45 UAH, the euro at 48.37-47.62 UAH, the zloty at 11.50-11.00 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.60-41.70 UAH, the euro at 47.90-48.15 UAH, the zloty at 11.20-11.40 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.73-41.76 UAH/USD and 47.62-47.64 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        The Cabinet of Ministers reallocated over 2.2 billion hryvnias for road development7/30/25, 3:01 PM • 3118 views

        Addition

        In the first half of 2025, the volume of cash turnover of banks increased by 9.2%, exceeding 1.42 trillion UAH, including an increase in cash withdrawals from cash desks - by 9.7%, to 1.47 trillion UAH.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine