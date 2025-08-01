Currency exchange rate on August 1: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7132 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by five kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.71 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 47.74 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.17 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-41.45 UAH, the euro at 48.37-47.62 UAH, the zloty at 11.50-11.00 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.60-41.70 UAH, the euro at 47.90-48.15 UAH, the zloty at 11.20-11.40 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.73-41.76 UAH/USD and 47.62-47.64 UAH/EUR, respectively.

The Cabinet of Ministers reallocated over 2.2 billion hryvnias for road development

Addition

In the first half of 2025, the volume of cash turnover of banks increased by 9.2%, exceeding 1.42 trillion UAH, including an increase in cash withdrawals from cash desks - by 9.7%, to 1.47 trillion UAH.