Currency exchange rate on August 1: National Bank strengthened hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7132 UAH/USD, strengthening it by five kopecks. Exchange rates for other currencies have also been updated, and banks and exchange offices offer their own rates.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7132 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by five kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.71 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 47.74 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.17 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.00-41.45 UAH, the euro at 48.37-47.62 UAH, the zloty at 11.50-11.00 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.60-41.70 UAH, the euro at 47.90-48.15 UAH, the zloty at 11.20-11.40 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.73-41.76 UAH/USD and 47.62-47.64 UAH/EUR, respectively.
Addition
In the first half of 2025, the volume of cash turnover of banks increased by 9.2%, exceeding 1.42 trillion UAH, including an increase in cash withdrawals from cash desks - by 9.7%, to 1.47 trillion UAH.