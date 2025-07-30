The Cabinet of Ministers reallocated over 2.2 billion hryvnias for road development

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has reallocated state budget expenditures for road development. In particular, in 2025, funding for road infrastructure will increase by more than 2.2 billion hryvnias.

This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to him, consumption expenditures under the debt obligations program were reduced by UAH 2 billion 196 million 796 thousand, and under the road network development and maintenance program – by another UAH 1 million 304.58 thousand.

Instead, the volume of development expenditures under the same program was increased by UAH 2 billion 198 million 100.58 thousand.

Taras Melnychuk added that the changes were made within the total volume of budget allocations provided to the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine for 2025 in the general fund of the state budget.

Recall

Earlier, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada stated that women with medical and pharmaceutical education would be automatically registered for military service. Their personal presence at the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) would not be required.