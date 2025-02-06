Currency exchange rate for February 6: The National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.6584 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.65 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.40 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.05 and sold for UAH 41.50 in banks;

Euros can be bought for UAH 43.72 and sold for UAH 43.00 in banks;

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.70-41.70, and the euro at UAH 43.49-43.66.

On the interbank market, the rates are 41.57 - 41.62 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.35-43.38 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Recall

In January, the state budget raised up to UAH 30 billion through the issue of domestic government bonds. The funds are used for priority needs under martial law.