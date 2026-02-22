$43.270.00
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
11:49 PM • 9978 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
10:51 PM • 13582 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 29692 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 27478 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 33880 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 33103 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 27412 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 24118 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27820 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Publications
Exclusives
Russians attacked a car with civilians in Sumy region - two people died, one was injuredFebruary 21, 05:40 PM
Is it beneficial for Putin? Tusk reacted to Hungary's blocking of aid to UkraineFebruary 21, 05:58 PM
In Nikopol, a 77-year-old man was injured and buildings were damaged due to Russian shellingPhotoFebruary 21, 06:39 PM
"Ultimatums to the Kremlin" - MFA reacts to blackmail from Slovakia and HungaryFebruary 21, 07:18 PM
Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualtiesVideo10:57 PM
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 72057 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 123799 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM
Cuban advisors and doctors are leaving Venezuela en masse amid US diplomatic pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Venezuela's interim government is distancing itself from Havana, rejecting the services of Cuban intelligence and medical personnel. This comes amid US pressure aimed at dismantling the left-wing alliance.

Cuban advisors and doctors are leaving Venezuela en masse amid US diplomatic pressure

The interim government of Venezuela, led by Delcy Rodríguez, has begun the process of distancing itself from Havana, rejecting the services of Cuban intelligence agencies and medical personnel. This step is the result of unprecedented pressure from the United States, aimed at dismantling the long-standing left-wing alliance that was the foundation of Nicolás Maduro's regime. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Unlike her predecessors, Delcy Rodríguez has fully entrusted her personal security to Venezuelan security forces, removing Cuban specialists who previously formed the core of the presidential guard. According to sources, Cuban advisors are also being dismissed from the key counterintelligence unit DGCIM, where they had been engaged in identifying internal opposition for decades. The decision to withdraw Cuban security forces became particularly relevant after the US military operation on January 3, 2026, during which 32 Cuban soldiers were killed and Nicolás Maduro was captured.

Cuba's energy crisis forced organizers to cancel the annual cigar festival15.02.26, 01:17 • 8658 views

Experts note that the Cuban presence was critically important, but the new authorities in Caracas are forced to make concessions to the White House. Although it remains unclear whether the departure of specialists is solely Rodríguez's order or Havana's own initiative, the fact of the mass return of advisors and doctors to Cuba indicates a deep transformation of regional politics. The withdrawal of Cuban intelligence officers, who were integrated into all levels of the Venezuelan army, marks the end of an entire era of direct intervention by Havana in the affairs of the neighboring state.

Russian tanker heads to Cuba, bypassing US sanctions amid island's energy collapse21.02.26, 06:14 • 11816 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Nicolas Maduro
Cuba
White House
Venezuela
United States