The interim government of Venezuela, led by Delcy Rodríguez, has begun the process of distancing itself from Havana, rejecting the services of Cuban intelligence agencies and medical personnel. This step is the result of unprecedented pressure from the United States, aimed at dismantling the long-standing left-wing alliance that was the foundation of Nicolás Maduro's regime. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Unlike her predecessors, Delcy Rodríguez has fully entrusted her personal security to Venezuelan security forces, removing Cuban specialists who previously formed the core of the presidential guard. According to sources, Cuban advisors are also being dismissed from the key counterintelligence unit DGCIM, where they had been engaged in identifying internal opposition for decades. The decision to withdraw Cuban security forces became particularly relevant after the US military operation on January 3, 2026, during which 32 Cuban soldiers were killed and Nicolás Maduro was captured.

Experts note that the Cuban presence was critically important, but the new authorities in Caracas are forced to make concessions to the White House. Although it remains unclear whether the departure of specialists is solely Rodríguez's order or Havana's own initiative, the fact of the mass return of advisors and doctors to Cuba indicates a deep transformation of regional politics. The withdrawal of Cuban intelligence officers, who were integrated into all levels of the Venezuelan army, marks the end of an entire era of direct intervention by Havana in the affairs of the neighboring state.

