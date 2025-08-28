$41.320.08
CSKA President Giner suspected of supplying electricity to Crimean occupation structures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

The Prosecutor General's Office announced a new suspicion against Yevgeny Giner, president of FC CSKA. His company supplied electricity to the occupation administration and Russian security forces in Crimea for over 206 million rubles.

CSKA President Giner suspected of supplying electricity to Crimean occupation structures

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported a new suspicion against Russian businessman Yevgeny Giner – president of the CSKA (Moscow) football club. The investigation established that he, through a controlled company, supplied electricity to the occupation administration and law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation in Crimea. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

After the capture of the peninsula, Giner's energy enterprise was formally re-registered in Kherson, and a "branch" was created in Sevastopol, which was entered into the registers of the pseudo-government of Russia. It was through this branch that at least 20 contracts for electricity supply were signed in 2015–2016.

Electricity was received not only by the occupation administrations, but also by the FSB, the Black Sea Fleet, the "government of Sevastopol", courts, prosecutor's offices, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, customs, and tax authorities of the Russian Federation.

The total value of the contracts exceeded 206 million Russian rubles (more than 79 million UAH at the exchange rate of that time). In fact, the suspect systematically provided resources to the occupiers, contributing to the establishment and functioning of the illegal Russian government on Ukrainian territory.

— stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Law enforcement officers note: Giner systematically provided resources to the occupiers, helping to establish and operate the illegal Russian government in Crimea.

He involved four more accomplices in this scheme. All of them have been notified of suspicion, one of them has already been convicted by a final verdict.

Recall

Several years ago, Vladimir Putin's oligarch, president of the CSKA football club, Yevgeny Giner, was already notified of suspicion. The Russian football functionary was suspected of "abetting actions aimed at changing the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine".

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Crimea
Sevastopol