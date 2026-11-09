Cruise ship pianist rescued after nine hours in the ocean

Source: CBS News

A pianist from a cruise ship was found in the water approximately 32 km off the coast of California in the United States after falling overboard. UNN reports this, citing the BBC.

Details

Two fishermen discovered the Royal Caribbean employee near Catalina Island on Friday, November 6, and according to officials, he may have been in the Pacific Ocean for nine hours, CBS News, the BBC's U.S. partner, reports.

"I thought, 'Yes, that's a person. Stop the boat; let's throw all our mooring lines overboard,'" the publication quotes Grant Garrett as saying, recalling the moment when he and Sean Norton spotted the person overboard.

The man, whose name has not yet been established, was taken to hospital in stable condition, the U.S. Coast Guard told the BBC, adding that it was investigating the incident.

The fishermen said that the man identified himself as a pianist on the 14-deck cruise ship Ovation of the Seas.

"The only thing he said to me was, 'Thank you. I thought I was going to die,'" Norton said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement that it had received a report from a "good Samaritan who pulled a conscious person from the water."

The victim was handed over to rescuers from Newport Beach in the United States, who confirmed that he was an employee of the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship, the statement said.

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