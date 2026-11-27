Economically critical enterprises will be able to take advantage of temporary employee reservation conditions. This will help maintain the continuity of work processes, reports Diia, according to UNN.

Details

This service is available to enterprises and their separate subdivisions whose critical-status validity period expired on or after October 27, 2026. They will be able to submit an employee reservation application without waiting 72 hours for the employee list to be generated. Such applications will be processed within up to 24 hours.

To do this, the following steps must be taken:

Log in to the Diia portal;

Select the “Employee Reservation” service;

Submit an application to reserve conscripted employees.

If you have valid economically critical enterprise status as of the submission date, but it expires before December 20, simply submit an application to extend the reservation. The reservation end date is set for December 20, 2026, inclusive — the post says.

At the same time, reservations are not extended automatically. To do so, an application must be submitted through the Diia portal. Enterprises with valid status may continue to submit applications to extend reservations under the general conditions.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution providing for a transitional period until December 20, 2026, in the reservation system. At the same time, the government changed the rules for determining the number of reserved employees and expanded the grounds for inspecting enterprises due to possible tax evasion schemes.