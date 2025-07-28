Criteria for enterprises to join Defence City will be eased – Hetmantsev

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 4860 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
10:55 AM • 13684 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
09:50 AM • 18628 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 25637 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 23019 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
08:08 AM • 23750 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 27056 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 85911 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM • 100060 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 71640 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
91%
744mm
Popular news
Russian missile strike on Ukraine on July 28: Poland had to scramble fighter jetsJuly 28, 03:03 AM • 59986 views
Russia launched direct flights to North Korea: details of cooperationJuly 28, 04:45 AM • 12857 views
Trump was ready to give Crimea and eastern regions of Ukraine to Putin in exchange for peace - Austrian Foreign MinisterJuly 28, 05:03 AM • 7408 views
Fatal road accident involving a policewoman occurred in Bukovyna: details07:04 AM • 15595 views
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damage08:22 AM • 19131 views
Publications
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 194 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 238497 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 169937 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 213341 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 182899 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Igor Kolomoisky
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Belarus
Kropyvnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 1680 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 85932 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 40860 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 42761 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 39634 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
KAB-250

Criteria for enterprises to join Defence City will be eased – Hetmantsev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

The Head of the VR Committee on Finance, Danylo Hetmantsev, announced the easing of criteria for defense industry enterprises to participate in the Defence City initiative.

Criteria for enterprises to join Defence City will be eased – Hetmantsev

The criteria for joining the Defence City initiative, which will allow enterprises of the defense-industrial complex (DIC) to receive benefits and preferences, will be softened. This was announced by the head of the VR Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev, as reported by UNN.

 On his Telegram page, Danylo Hetmantsev announced that he held a meeting with representatives of the National Association of the Defense Industry of Ukraine (NAUDI), the Federation of Employers of Ukraine (FRU), DIC manufacturers, and the Ministry of Defense team as part of the preparation of relevant draft laws from the Defence City package for the second reading.

The most questions concern the criteria for inclusion in Defence City residency. I am confident that we must preserve the content, but we can somewhat soften the requirements — in particular, regarding the share of weapons production. It is also important to ensure the possibility of entry for manufacturers of dual-use goods that work mainly for military needs — drones, EW equipment, etc.

- Hetmantsev wrote.

He also called on all interested parties - enterprises, associations, and experts - to actively engage in the process: send proposals, comment, and participate in the refinement of legislative changes.

We are all interested in creating conditions that will allow our defense industry — which today is the locomotive of the economy — to continue to grow, pulling related sectors along with it. The package of legislative solutions should give a clear impetus for the long-term development of the industry 

- Hetmantsev emphasized.

Add

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading three key draft laws aimed at introducing a special legal regime for Defence City – to support the domestic defense-industrial complex. The documents provide for tax, customs, and budget benefits for participants of the special regime – until 2036.

On the eve of the vote, experts emphasized that these are only the first steps in creating a systemic mechanism for supporting strategic industries, which Ukraine has long needed. In particular, among those involved in the defense industry and performing state defense orders are aircraft manufacturing enterprises. 

Representatives of this industry have repeatedly publicly warned about the risk of excluding their aircraft manufacturing from the circle of potential residents of Defence City – despite its critical role in supporting, repairing, and modernizing the aircraft fleet operated by the Ukrainian military. Industry experts point out that the current version of the draft laws effectively limits the possibility of participation for most aircraft manufacturing and aircraft repair enterprises, as it requires that the share of defense products be at least 90% of the revenue structure. However, even industry flagships – such as SE "Antonov", "Motor Sich", and other private contractors of state contracts – do not meet these criteria and may remain outside the Defence City initiative.

The Aerospace Association of Ukraine insists on the direct inclusion of the aircraft manufacturing industry in the draft laws from the Defence City package. The President of the Association, in a comment to UNN, explained that from January 1, 2025, aircraft manufacturing enterprises lost state support, and the new initiative is a chance for them to receive the benefits and preferences necessary for the normal functioning and development of the industry.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Motor Sich
Danylo Hetmantsev
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9