Crews and long-term energy solutions: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Stavka
Kyiv • UNN
The meeting discussed preparations for the heating season in terms of security and recovery. The President instructed the preparation of parts of the Internal Strengthening Plan of Ukraine and gave instructions on winter preparations.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers. They talked about preparations for the heating season in terms of security, staffing of brigades and the internal Strengthening Plan of Ukraine, UNN reports.
"I held a meeting. We discussed in detail the preparations for the heating season in terms of safety, restoration and work with partners. Government officials from the Ministry of Regional Development and the Ministry of Energy reported. Also, the Air Force," Zelenskyy said.
According to him, special attention is paid to the preparation of border and frontline communities. They also discussed long-term energy solutions that will make Ukraine more resilient.
The President added that he had given clear instructions to be fulfilled by the beginning of winter.
In addition, there were reports from the Ministry of Defense and the military on brigade manning and training.
"There was a report on the construction of fortifications. There are areas that need to be strengthened," Zelensky said.
Following today's meeting, Zelenskyy instructed the members of the Stavka to prepare certain parts of our internal Ukraine Strengthening Plan.
"Along with the Victory Plan, we need to work out all the necessary steps that will ensure our country's internal results. This applies to the frontline, defense industry, economy and finance, information sphere, justice, regional work and other strategic areas.
The NSDC Secretary will be responsible for organizing this work," he summarized.