Coxsackie disease outbreak in Kyiv region: 13 children fell ill, one still in hospital

An outbreak of Coxsackie disease has been registered in the Kyiv region, with 13 children falling ill. It is currently known that one child is still undergoing inpatient treatment. This was reported by the Public Health Center, which also provided information on the main symptoms and prevention, according to UNN.

Recently, an outbreak of Coxsackie disease was registered in the Kyiv region, affecting 13 children. Twelve of them have already completed inpatient treatment and recovered. As of November 4, one child is still undergoing inpatient treatment, where they are receiving all necessary medical care. - the report says.

Currently, specialists are conducting an epidemiological investigation, identifying the causes and conditions that contributed to the spread of the infection. A set of anti-epidemic measures has been organized to localize and eliminate the outbreak. At the same time, as of November 4, no new cases have been registered.

Due to systematic neglect of vaccinations: Lviv region faces outbreaks of infectious diseases

Reference

Coxsackie viruses cause enteroviral infection, which can have various manifestations - from mild malaise to serious damage to the nervous system or heart. Children are most often affected, especially during periods of active communication in groups.

How viruses are transmitted and when they die

Coxsackie viruses belong to the group of enteroviruses and are divided into two types: A and B. Their spread is facilitated by contact between people in enclosed spaces, sharing toys, dishes, or household items. Transmission is possible in several ways:

fecal-oral (through dirty hands, unwashed vegetables and fruits, contaminated water);

airborne (during coughing or sneezing);

and contact-household (through objects and surfaces).

Coxsackie viruses are very stable in the external environment, withstand low temperatures, but quickly die when boiled or exposed to disinfectants.

What are the symptoms of the disease

The incubation period usually lasts 3–6 days. Symptoms may vary depending on the type of virus, but the most common are:

sudden rise in temperature to 38–40°C;

sore throat, redness of the tonsils;

rash in the form of blisters on the palms, soles, in the mouth (the so-called "hand-foot-and-mouth" syndrome);

nausea, vomiting, diarrhea;

general weakness, headache.

In most cases, the disease resolves on its own within 7–10 days. However, in some situations, damage to the nervous system (meningitis, encephalitis) or heart muscle (myocarditis) is possible. Such cases require immediate medical intervention.

How to prevent infection

There is no specific vaccine against Coxsackie viruses, so the main way to protect yourself is to follow hygiene rules and strengthen your immunity.

Hygiene:

wash your hands regularly with soap, especially after using the toilet, before eating, and after walks;

teach children not to touch their faces with dirty hands;

do not swim in potentially contaminated bodies of water.

Food and water:

drink only boiled or bottled water;

thoroughly wash vegetables and fruits with running water;

avoid eating food of dubious origin (street food, spontaneous markets).

Room care:

ventilate rooms;

disinfect surfaces, door handles, and toys.

Strengthening immunity:

consume sufficient amounts of vegetables, fruits, and protein products;

walk outdoors daily;

regularly engage in age-appropriate physical activity;

rest, observe sleep patterns.

What to do if symptoms appear

If you notice symptoms of the disease, immediately consult a doctor. Do not self-medicate - some medications can worsen the condition.

Provide the patient with the following conditions:

isolate the patient to prevent the spread of infection;

ensure sufficient fluid intake to avoid dehydration;

monitor the patient's condition. If seizures, drowsiness, or vomiting appear, call an ambulance.

Remember the main thing: adhering to usual hygiene rules is the simplest and at the same time the most effective way to protect yourself and your child from Coxsackie viruses and many infections in general.