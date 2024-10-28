Due to systematic neglect of vaccinations: Lviv region faces outbreaks of infectious diseases
In Lviv Oblast, only 61.8% of children under 1 year of age have been vaccinated against pertussis, diphtheria, and tetanus. In 10 communities, the vaccination rate is critically low, ranging from 18.6% to 55.2%.
In the Lviv region, outbreaks of pertussis, diphtheria, and tetanus may occur due to the systematic neglect of vaccinations against infectious diseases by certain communities. This was stated by the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.
Lviv region is threatened by outbreaks of infectious diseases. This is because there are communities in the region where children are systematically neglected for vaccinations against pertussis, diphtheria, and tetanus. In 9 months, 61.8% of children under 1 year of age have been vaccinated with these vaccines. This is despite the fact that for the same period in Ukraine the figure is 68.4%
He also pointed to communities in the region with the lowest vaccination rates:
- Turkivska - 18.6%;
- Ivano-Frankivsk - 26%;
- Skole - 31.5%;
- Starosambirskaya - 33.6%;
- Mostyska - 36.5%;
- Zhovkva - 37.5%;
- Shehynivska - 40.4%;
- Sudovovyshnyanska - 41.3%
- Pidberiztsivska - 48%;
- Obroshynska - 55.2%.
According to him, the situation with vaccination of minors of other age groups is also unsatisfactory in these communities.
(...) parents ignore evidence-based medicine and endanger the health and lives of their children. Such “heroism” leads to severe illnesses, and sometimes disability and death. Because of this problem, it is difficult to create collective immunity in our region, and there is a threat of outbreaks and epidemics of infectious diseases
