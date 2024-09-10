MINISTRY OF HEALTH: 1.5 million Ukrainians missed necessary vaccinations

The Ministry of Health reports that 1.5 million Ukrainians have missed the necessary vaccinations, partially or completely, due to the war and displacement. The vaccination rate among children against diphtheria and tetanus is particularly low, 30% lower than in EU countries.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Igor Kuzin during a telethon, reports a correspondent of UNN .

Among the main indicators of childhood vaccination in Ukraine, the worst results are for the diphtheria and tetanus vaccine. Unfortunately, Ukrainian children are at least 30% less vaccinated than EU children - Kuzin said

According to him, this is due to the war and constant travel.

“As of today, national figures have been approved, where we have calculated the number of people who have missed vaccinations. It is estimated that 1.5 million Ukrainians have missed the necessary vaccinations, some completely and some partially,” Kuzin said.

