COVID-19 incidence on the rise in Ukraine: over 14,000 cases in a week - Ministry of Health

In Ukraine, an increase in COVID-19 incidence is again being recorded. According to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, during the 36th week of 2025 (September 1-7), 14,414 people tested positive, which is 32.3% more than a week earlier (10,622 cases). During this period, 21 deaths were also registered among infected individuals. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Compared to last year, the situation looks somewhat more stable: from August 11 to September 7, 2025, 1.44 times fewer cases were detected than in the same period of 2024 (35,841 versus 51,728).

Regarding new subvariants of the Omicron strain: as of September 5, 4 cases of infection with the NB.1.8.1 ("Nimbus") variant and 225 cases with the XFG ("Stratus") variant have been confirmed in Ukraine. The PHC emphasizes that there is currently no evidence that these strains cause a more severe course than others.

As noted by the Ministry of Health, vaccination remains the best protection. In Ukraine, it is free of charge. Most unvaccinated people need one dose, while people at risk (over 60 years old, pregnant women, patients with chronic diseases, education and medical workers) are recommended to get additional vaccinations every 6-12 months.

As of August 31, 2025, 36 million vaccinations have already been administered in Ukraine:

over 16.4 million people received one dose,

over 15.5 million – two doses,

over 3.4 million – the first booster,

over 583 thousand – the second booster.

Experts advise adhering to basic prevention rules: wearing a mask in crowded places, washing hands, disinfecting surfaces, and staying home if symptoms appear.

