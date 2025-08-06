Court ruled the allocation of land for the National Military Memorial Cemetery illegal

The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal declared illegal the order of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration No. 275 of March 14, 2024, "On the seizure and permanent use of a land plot with a change of purpose to the State Institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" (NMMC). This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center (KECC) on Facebook.

Details

It is noted that the court made the corresponding decision following the court of first instance - the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

"Today, the Court of Appeal recognized as illegal the allocation of land for the Memorial Military Cemetery near the village of Markhalivka. … Thus, the land is returned to its former owner - the Boyarka Forest Research Station, and the purpose is changed, now it is not cemetery land, but state forest fund. In this regard, it is now unclear what the military cemetery management and the loggers hired by them are doing there - stated in the message.

The KECC hopes that a "truly worthy and legal place" will be found for the cemetery.

Recall

In early July, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the construction of the first launch complex of the 1st stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery had been completed, and 6,000 burial plots had been prepared. The first burials will begin soon, and the construction of the second launch complex is underway.

