Court remanded NABU employee Husarov in custody

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
12:50 PM • 3772 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 27021 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 20306 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 17759 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 21137 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 23944 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 25024 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 28745 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 40633 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 62394 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.5m/s
57%
754mm
Popular news
Immediate assistance will be UAH 3 million: Ministry of Defense changed the procedure for payments to families of fallen soldiersSeptember 8, 04:35 AM • 18521 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 48432 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 46932 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 57590 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 26409 views
Publications
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 3898 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 58480 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 47579 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 49094 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 137630 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rafael Grossi
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
China
United States
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 58480 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 35341 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 39596 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 71048 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 128496 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
Facebook
YouTube

Court remanded NABU employee Husarov in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal remanded Viktor Husarov, suspected of treason, in custody. He was detained on July 21 and is suspected of transmitting information to the FSB.

Court remanded NABU employee Husarov in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the detention of NABU employee Viktor Husarov, suspected of high treason. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Prosecutor General's Office.

The appeal of the defense was denied. The decision of the court of first instance remained unchanged. The current preventive measure: detention without setting bail.

- reported the PGO.

Addition

On July 21, law enforcement officers reported the detention of a NABU Central Office employee who was spying for the FSB and working in the most elite closed unit "D-2". As UNN learned from sources in law enforcement agencies, this refers to Viktor Husarov.

The next day, the court granted the prosecutor's request to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention for 60 days - without the possibility of bail.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceeding regarding the suspicion of treason by an employee of the NABU Central Office, who worked in the closed unit "D-2", the verification of his involvement in the Russian agent network continues. According to law enforcement officers, the NABU employee is suspected of committing more than 60 episodes of transferring restricted information to the former deputy head of Yanukovych's security.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine