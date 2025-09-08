Court remanded NABU employee Husarov in custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the detention of NABU employee Viktor Husarov, suspected of high treason. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Prosecutor General's Office.

The appeal of the defense was denied. The decision of the court of first instance remained unchanged. The current preventive measure: detention without setting bail. - reported the PGO.

Addition

On July 21, law enforcement officers reported the detention of a NABU Central Office employee who was spying for the FSB and working in the most elite closed unit "D-2". As UNN learned from sources in law enforcement agencies, this refers to Viktor Husarov.

The next day, the court granted the prosecutor's request to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention for 60 days - without the possibility of bail.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceeding regarding the suspicion of treason by an employee of the NABU Central Office, who worked in the closed unit "D-2", the verification of his involvement in the Russian agent network continues. According to law enforcement officers, the NABU employee is suspected of committing more than 60 episodes of transferring restricted information to the former deputy head of Yanukovych's security.