04:50 PM
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnight
Exclusive
04:41 PM
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
11:49 AM
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of Finance
February 3, 09:22 AM
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
Court keeps policewoman in custody in case of 6-year-old girl's death in Pryluky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The Desnianskyi District Court of Chernihiv extended the pre-trial detention for 60 days for the policewoman suspected in the fatal road accident in Pryluky. She will remain in custody without the option of bail until April 3, 2026.

Court keeps policewoman in custody in case of 6-year-old girl's death in Pryluky

The Desnyansky District Court of Chernihiv extended the pre-trial detention for another 60 days for the policewoman who fatally hit a 6-year-old girl in Pryluky. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Today, the Desnyansky District Court of Chernihiv extended the pre-trial detention for another 60 days for the policewoman suspected in the fatal road accident in Pryluky, which resulted in the death of 6-year-old Alisa Kupriyenko.

- the statement reads.

The group of prosecutors in this criminal proceeding is headed by Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Logachov, who personally participates in court hearings. The decision to strengthen procedural guidance in this proceeding was made by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

This is primarily due to the fact that cases involving child victims are under the personal control of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Logachov, while speaking with journalists, announced that the pre-trial investigation period has been extended to 60 days.

We will try to complete the investigation within this period and send the indictment to court. We are awaiting the results of examinations, and we will also interrogate more witnesses and conduct procedural and investigative actions.

- Logachov stated.

The investigation established that after the collision, the suspect did not take measures to cordon off the scene of the accident, did not ensure timely call for emergency medical assistance, and did not provide pre-medical assistance to the victims.

The policewoman will remain in custody without the alternative of bail until April 3, 2026.

Recall

The National Police launched an official investigation into the fatal road accident in the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, in which a child died. The police officers were suspended from duty.

The Chernihiv Regional Court of Appeal granted the prosecutor's request. The suspect in the fatal road accident in Pryluky, in which a child died, was taken into custody until February 7, 2026, without the right to bail.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

