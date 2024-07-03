Court considers appeal against round-the-clock house arrest of Tyshchenko

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Court considers appeal against round-the-clock house arrest of Tyshchenko

Kyiv

MP Mykola Tyshchenko, suspected of unlawful imprisonment of a former military officer in Dnipro, is appealing the decision to impose round-the-clock house arrest with an electronic bracelet.

Court considers appeal against round-the-clock house arrest of Tyshchenko

The Kyiv Court of Appeal is considering an appeal by the defense of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, a suspect in the case of the illegal imprisonment of a former military man in Dnipro, against the ruling to impose a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest, reports a UNN correspondent.

Details

"It is the round-the-clock house arrest that violates the relevant provisions of the law on the status of a people's deputy, in fact, he was suspended from his activities as a deputy in an extra-legal way," said Tyshchenko's lawyer.

The defense believes that a measure of restraint in the form of a personal commitment will be sufficient for Tyshchenko.  

Addendum

On June 25, Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court placed MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was served with a notice of suspicion by the State Bureau of Investigation over the illegal detention of a former serviceman in Dnipro, under round-the-clock house arrest for 60 days with an electronic bracelet.

Context

A videowas posted on social media showing a man being beaten in Dnipro by the alleged bodyguards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was visiting the city. The video shows unidentified men in military uniforms without insignia beating a man handcuffed. The man who was attacked was carrying a baby carriage.

Later, a full version of the video with the conflict appeared, in which Tyshchenko also appears. As the media found out, the man who was handcuffed is a veteran of the Kraken unit. The conflict allegedly occurred because the MP was walking around the city in a military uniform, although he has nothing to do with military service and is not a veteran.

Local law enforcement officials said they did not cooperate with Tyshchenko. The police opened two criminal proceedings: on the fact of inflicting light bodily harm and illegal deprivation of liberty. Tyshchenko himself explained the situation on social media by saying that "the military man had allegedly attacked the police" and also stated that the military man was allegedly the head of security at the bot farm.

At the same time, Tyshchenko added that he did not have a bodyguard. In addition, Tyshchenko claims that it was a provocation. According to him, the former soldier served in the Kraken unit, but was discharged due to his mother's health condition. Tyshchenko also emphasized that the victim is no longer a military man.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak condemned MP Tyshchenko's shameful behavior and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should respond accordingly.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin served suspicion on MP Tyshchenko over the illegal imprisonment of a former military special unit of the GUR Kraken in Dnipro.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
