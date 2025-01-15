ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Court chooses a measure of restraint for suspect in electricity theft scheme - SAPO

Court chooses a measure of restraint for suspect in electricity theft scheme - SAPO

Kyiv

The founder of a private company was taken into custody on suspicion of organizing a scheme for the illegal sale of electricity. The court set bail in excess of UAH 3 million as an alternative to detention.

A court has taken into custody the founder of a private company suspected of a criminal scheme to sell stolen electricity. This was reported by the SAPO, UNN wrote.

Details

On January 15, 2025, at the request of the NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, the HACC investigating judge imposed a preventive measure on the founder of a private company - a member of an organized group involved in the seizure of electricity from the United Energy System of Ukraine and the legalization of funds from its sale

- , the statement said.

 During the hearing, the court partially upheld the prosecutor's position and imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention  with an alternative of bail in excess of UAH 3 million.

Image

According to part 1 of Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of committing a crime and shall not be subjected to criminal punishment until his or her guilt is proved in accordance with the law and established by a court verdict of guilty

- notes the SAP.

Addendum 

Earlier, UNN wrote that the SBU and NABU exposed a scheme to embezzle UAH 58.44 million from Ukrenergo through fictitious companies. The former deputy head of the Kharkiv regional council and his accomplices organized a scheme to sell stolen electricity.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

