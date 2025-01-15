Court chooses a measure of restraint for suspect in electricity theft scheme - SAPO
Kyiv • UNN
The founder of a private company was taken into custody on suspicion of organizing a scheme for the illegal sale of electricity. The court set bail in excess of UAH 3 million as an alternative to detention.
A court has taken into custody the founder of a private company suspected of a criminal scheme to sell stolen electricity. This was reported by the SAPO, UNN wrote.
Details
On January 15, 2025, at the request of the NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, the HACC investigating judge imposed a preventive measure on the founder of a private company - a member of an organized group involved in the seizure of electricity from the United Energy System of Ukraine and the legalization of funds from its sale
During the hearing, the court partially upheld the prosecutor's position and imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in excess of UAH 3 million.
According to part 1 of Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of committing a crime and shall not be subjected to criminal punishment until his or her guilt is proved in accordance with the law and established by a court verdict of guilty
Addendum
Earlier, UNN wrote that the SBU and NABU exposed a scheme to embezzle UAH 58.44 million from Ukrenergo through fictitious companies. The former deputy head of the Kharkiv regional council and his accomplices organized a scheme to sell stolen electricity.