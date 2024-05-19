Coup attempt foiled in the Democratic Republic of Congo

In Congo, the army managed to prevent a coup attempt the day before, and several arrests were made. This was announced by the army spokesman in a short speech on state television. It is noted that the attempted attack could be seen on the Facebook page of the opposition government. This was reported by UNN with reference to ORF and Al Jazeera.

Details

The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have announced that they have repelled a coup attempt. According to the statement of the army spokesman Sylvain Ekenge, broadcast live on state television, Congolese and "foreign" militants took part in the coup attempt.

Defense and security forces were able to immediately suppress the attack on the presidential palace in the capital Kinshasa. At the same time, "some of the coupists and their leader were reportedly 'taken out of action.

Three people were reportedly killed in an attack on the house of parliamentary candidate Vital Kamerhe in Kinshasa. The attackers also managed to get into the presidential palace.

Simultaneously with the attack on Kamerhe's house, a live broadcast was conducted on the Facebook page of government critic Christian Malanga. The video shows armed men with Zairean flags in the presidential palace.

They said they were from the diaspora and brought their children with them. They also said that they wanted to overthrow President Felix Tshisekedi and opposed Kamerhe.

The DR Congo's military spokesman said in a televised address that those responsible for the failed hijacking had been arrested.

Recall

