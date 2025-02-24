Council of Europe Secretary General: the future of Ukraine is the future of Europe

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 5258 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 19489 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 15593 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 103099 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 84656 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110836 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116179 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144614 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115055 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168314 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 81271 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 36549 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 63418 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100993 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 24876 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 19519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 103102 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144615 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135720 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168314 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 7703 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130596 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132597 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161280 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140794 views
Council of Europe Secretary General: the future of Ukraine is the future of Europe

Council of Europe Secretary General: the future of Ukraine is the future of Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24630 views

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset said that Ukraine's future is inseparable from Europe.

Ukraine's future is an integral part of Europe's future. And supporting Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty, justice and peace is key to ensuring the stability and unity of the continent. This was emphasized by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset during the Support Ukraine Summit, UNN correspondent reports.

Details 

"The Council of Europe supports Ukraine. In order to receive reparations, in order to overcome war crimes and impunity, in order to strengthen democracy. To protect the children of Ukraine. For Ukraine to continue to exist, to return to the path of peace, reconstruction and justice.

Because the future of Ukraine is the future of Europe, and we are writing this future together with you, taking into account the values that are common to all of us, the values of a free and sovereign Ukraine and the values of a just and lasting peace. And the values of a strong and united Europe of our continent and our world," said Bercet.

Recall

A special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine will be established on the basis of the Council of Europe. This may happen as early as 2025. Currently, 41 countries are involved in the initiative.

The Council of Europe also established last year an international Register of Damage (RD4U) caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine, headquartered in The Hague.

The Register is a system of accounting for claims submitted by individuals and legal entities and the state of Ukraine for compensation for losses, damages and injuries caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Register will also store evidence to substantiate these claims.

Subsequently, this information will allow us to launch the process of paying reparations to the victims through the compensation mechanism, which is already underway. 

In addition, the Council of Europe has a Special Envoy for the situation of children in Ukraine, appointed by Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir (Iceland). She will raise awareness of the challenges faced by children in Ukraine, as well as the Council of Europe's standards and initiatives to support these children, promote international cooperation and ensure internal coordination, in particular with the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as with the Advisory Group on Children of Ukraine, which was launched on November 30, 2023.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
the-hagueThe Hague
islandiiaIceland
ukraineUkraine

