Council of Europe Secretary General: the future of Ukraine is the future of Europe

Ukraine's future is an integral part of Europe's future. And supporting Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty, justice and peace is key to ensuring the stability and unity of the continent. This was emphasized by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset during the Support Ukraine Summit, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"The Council of Europe supports Ukraine. In order to receive reparations, in order to overcome war crimes and impunity, in order to strengthen democracy. To protect the children of Ukraine. For Ukraine to continue to exist, to return to the path of peace, reconstruction and justice.

Because the future of Ukraine is the future of Europe, and we are writing this future together with you, taking into account the values that are common to all of us, the values of a free and sovereign Ukraine and the values of a just and lasting peace. And the values of a strong and united Europe of our continent and our world," said Bercet.

Recall

A special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine will be established on the basis of the Council of Europe. This may happen as early as 2025. Currently, 41 countries are involved in the initiative.

The Council of Europe also established last year an international Register of Damage (RD4U) caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine, headquartered in The Hague.

The Register is a system of accounting for claims submitted by individuals and legal entities and the state of Ukraine for compensation for losses, damages and injuries caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Register will also store evidence to substantiate these claims.

Subsequently, this information will allow us to launch the process of paying reparations to the victims through the compensation mechanism, which is already underway.

In addition, the Council of Europe has a Special Envoy for the situation of children in Ukraine, appointed by Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir (Iceland). She will raise awareness of the challenges faced by children in Ukraine, as well as the Council of Europe's standards and initiatives to support these children, promote international cooperation and ensure internal coordination, in particular with the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as with the Advisory Group on Children of Ukraine, which was launched on November 30, 2023.