Corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" will be ready to serve Ukraine this year - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette, which is being built in Turkey, will be ready to serve Ukraine this year. Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UNN reports.

Details

Today I visited the construction of Ukrainian corvettes. Really strong corvettes. The Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette will be ready to serve Ukraine this year. The second corvette has been named Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky. We are working to jointly produce weapons that will strengthen our region. - Zelensky said.

He added that there are already representatives of Turkish business in Ukraine.

Baykar is already building a plant near Kiev for the production of UAVs, where 500 people will work

Recall

During his visit to Turkey, President Zelenskyy toured shipyards building corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy, emphasizing the defense partnership between Ukraine and Turkey aimed at strengthening Ukraine's security and bringing peace.