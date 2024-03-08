Corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" will be ready to serve Ukraine this year - Zelensky

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10438 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 27733 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28906 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 180524 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167826 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169041 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216618 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248226 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154015 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371400 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 27771 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 180566 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 148737 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167859 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 160009 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2384 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16222 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17134 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20962 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28597 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" will be ready to serve Ukraine this year - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 55741 views

President Zelenskiy announces that the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette under construction in Turkey will be ready to serve Ukraine this year, strengthening Ukraine's naval capabilities.

Corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" will be ready to serve Ukraine this year - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette, which is being built in Turkey, will be ready to serve Ukraine this year. Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UNN reports.

Details

Today I visited the construction of Ukrainian corvettes. Really strong corvettes. The Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette will be ready to serve Ukraine this year. The second corvette has been named Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky. We are working to jointly produce weapons that will strengthen our region. 

- Zelensky said.

He added that there are already representatives of Turkish business in Ukraine.

Baykar is already building a plant near Kiev for the production of UAVs, where 500 people will work06.02.24, 21:42 • 36148 views

Recall

During his visit to Turkey, President Zelenskyy toured shipyards building corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy, emphasizing the defense partnership between Ukraine and Turkey aimed at strengthening Ukraine's security and bringing peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsTechnologies
Ukrainian Navy
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11