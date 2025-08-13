Corruption scheme: ex-deputy head of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs served with suspicion notice

The former deputy head of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been notified of suspicion in a case concerning a corruption scheme involving over a million hryvnias during the procurement of equipment for the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As UNN learned from its own sources, the person in question is Oleksandr Pohorilyi, former deputy head of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, detectives from the BEB of Ukraine exposed a corruption scheme during the procurement of technical equipment for the needs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' service centers, the report states.

According to the investigation, in 2023, the former deputy head of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs organized the procurement of secure tablets based on Android OS from a pre-determined controlled company at an inflated price.

As a result, the state suffered losses of over UAH 1 million. The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for him is currently being decided.

Addition

The former acting director of the Department of State Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion of embezzling more than 1 billion budget funds. According to the investigation, he concluded contracts for the purchase of food products for the Armed Forces, overstating their value.