Cooling and rains: weather forecast for August 21

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 264 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 3634 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 5410 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM • 33144 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 18787 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 21506 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 23398 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 131159 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 115000 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 106515 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1m/s
49%
746mm
Popular news
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNSAugust 20, 12:13 AM • 23424 views
Great Britain tested an underwater drone controlled from the other side of the worldAugust 20, 02:03 AM • 15369 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator BlumenthalAugust 20, 02:28 AM • 25109 views
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is knownPhotoAugust 20, 02:29 AM • 16413 views
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"August 20, 02:53 AM • 18496 views
Publications
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 3702 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 33260 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 131228 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 115058 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 106545 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Emmanuel Macron
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
White House
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 2558 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 10250 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 27045 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 61936 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 125107 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
United States dollar
Fox News
Oil
Shahed-136

Cooling and rains: weather forecast for August 21

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

On August 21, a cold atmospheric front will bring rains and thunderstorms to the western and northern regions of Ukraine, and the air temperature will drop. Heat will still persist in the south and east, but later the front will cover most of the country.

Cooling and rains: weather forecast for August 21

In Ukraine, on Thursday, August 21, the air temperature will decrease due to a cold atmospheric front, with rains expected in the western and northern regions. This was reported by forecaster Nataliia Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, August 21, a cold atmospheric front will visit Ukraine. Map below. It will bring rains and thunderstorms to the western part and northern Ukraine. The rest of our territory will still be in dry weather. This front will cross the territory of Ukraine in an eastern direction during August 22-23 and will bring precipitation with it

- Didenko wrote.

As for the southern part, most of the rain will fall on Odesa region, while the rest of the south will have at most some local drops during August 22-23.

The air temperature tomorrow is expected to be as follows:

  • very high in the south, east, and central regions, +28…+32 °C during the day;
    • in the north during the day +24…+28 °C;
      • in the west, the atmospheric front will cause fresher weather, +20…+24 °C;
        • in Zakarpattia up to +26 °C.

          Weather in Kyiv

          In Kyiv, on August 21, rain is expected in the evening, with a maximum air temperature reaching +26 degrees. On August 22, it will rain in Kyiv.

          On August 23-24, on Flag Day and Independence Day, it will clear up everywhere, it will be dry and mostly sunny, although the air temperature will drop by a few degrees

          - Didenko noted.

          Addition

          On Wednesday, August 20, +23…+28 °C is expected in Ukraine, up to +30 in the south. Rains will arrive in the west on August 21, and then spread to most of the territory, except for the south.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          Weather and environment
          Odesa Oblast
          Zakarpattia Oblast
          Ukraine
          Kyiv