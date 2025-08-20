Cooling and rains: weather forecast for August 21

In Ukraine, on Thursday, August 21, the air temperature will decrease due to a cold atmospheric front, with rains expected in the western and northern regions. This was reported by forecaster Nataliia Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, August 21, a cold atmospheric front will visit Ukraine. Map below. It will bring rains and thunderstorms to the western part and northern Ukraine. The rest of our territory will still be in dry weather. This front will cross the territory of Ukraine in an eastern direction during August 22-23 and will bring precipitation with it - Didenko wrote.

As for the southern part, most of the rain will fall on Odesa region, while the rest of the south will have at most some local drops during August 22-23.

The air temperature tomorrow is expected to be as follows:

very high in the south, east, and central regions, +28…+32 °C during the day;

in the north during the day +24…+28 °C;

in the west, the atmospheric front will cause fresher weather, +20…+24 °C;

in Zakarpattia up to +26 °C.

Weather in Kyiv

In Kyiv, on August 21, rain is expected in the evening, with a maximum air temperature reaching +26 degrees. On August 22, it will rain in Kyiv.

On August 23-24, on Flag Day and Independence Day, it will clear up everywhere, it will be dry and mostly sunny, although the air temperature will drop by a few degrees - Didenko noted.

Addition

On Wednesday, August 20, +23…+28 °C is expected in Ukraine, up to +30 in the south. Rains will arrive in the west on August 21, and then spread to most of the territory, except for the south.