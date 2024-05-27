ukenru
Convicts who wish to mobilize to the Armed Forces will serve in assault units - Malyuska

Convicts who wish to mobilize to the Armed Forces will serve in assault units - Malyuska

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23238 views

Already 613 prisoners have joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine and serve in separate assault units formed exclusively of convicts who have served their sentences.

The convicts who express a desire to mobilize to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will serve in assault units. These will be units that so far consist exclusively of people who have served their sentences. Already 613 prisoners have been released and joined the Armed Forces and are undergoing appropriate training. Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

As of now, again, there are no guarantees or certainty that this will be maintained, because, again, the military command is looking at the experience, looking at how it is now starting to work. But, as of now, these will be assault units, these will be units that so far consist exclusively of people who have served their sentences. That is, these are monolithic units without mixing with other military personnel. I'm not entirely sure that this is the best option, but the military knows best. We have not yet come to the point where these units are directly engaged in combat operations

- Malyuska said.

He added that they are currently preparing convicts who have expressed a desire to join the Armed Forces.

"Perhaps the situation will change later and the choice to mix or not to mix will be made in another favor. But for now, these are separate units, for now, these are assault units. Already 613 prisoners have been released and joined the armed forces, they are undergoing appropriate training," added Malyuska.

Recall

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a draft law that would allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they are performing military service. For the second reading, the law was amended to exclude persons convicted of corruption and serious crimes from the possibility of early release.

More than 3 thousand convicts have applied for military service.

The Khmelnytsky City District Court allowed fifty convicts serving their sentences in a penal colony to serve military service. Most of the volunteers are young men, mostly convicted of property crimes, namely theft.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

