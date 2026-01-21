$43.180.08
Contract killing attempt in Kyiv region: the customer controlled everything online through smart glasses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The attacker shot the victim in the head and fled; the victim is in critical condition.

Contract killing attempt in Kyiv region: the customer controlled everything online through smart glasses

An assassin was apprehended in the Fastiv district of Kyiv Oblast. The assailant shot the victim in the head and fled. As reported by the regional police, the victim is in critical condition in the hospital, writes UNN.

Police established that a 36-year-old resident of the village of Novoselky was returning home after a walk with his dog. At that moment, near his entrance, the assailant suddenly fired two shots, after which he fled.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found shell casings and a bullet from a firearm, which were sent for appropriate examination.

Within a few hours, the perpetrator was identified "hot on the trail" by employees of the Main Directorate of Police of Kyiv Oblast and the Fastiv District Police Department with the силової підтримки (force support) of the KORD special unit in Kyiv Oblast. He turned out to be a 39-year-old native of Donetsk Oblast.

During an urgent search at his place of residence, police discovered and seized: a pistol with a silencer installed, ammunition, methadone pills, and mobile phones. Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and placed him in a temporary detention facility.

As reported by Serhiy Bolvin, First Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast and Head of the Investigation Department, the assailant also had glasses with a built-in camera, through which the client monitored everything that was happening.

"It's almost impossible to see in the photo that he's wearing glasses. But this is an important detail. It was this gadget – glasses with a built-in camera – that the assailant used so that the clients could control everything in real-time," Bolvin wrote under a photo from a surveillance camera that captured the perpetrator.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Fastiv District Prosecutor's Office, informed the perpetrator of suspicion of attempted murder committed for mercenary motives and by order, as well as illegal handling of weapons (Part 2 of Article 15, paragraphs 6, 11 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Currently, law enforcement officers are identifying the mastermind of the crime, as well as possible accomplices.

 

Yevhen Tsarenko

