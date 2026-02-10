A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA

A regional-level emergency has been declared in the energy sector in the Kharkiv region. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

The region is under constant enemy shelling. Given the difficult situation, a decision was made to recognize the situation in the energy sector of Kharkiv Oblast as a regional-level emergency. - Syniehubov said after a meeting of the regional commission on TEC and emergencies.

According to Syniehubov, during the meeting, it was decided to initiate an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the inclusion of the Kharkiv region in the government project SvitloDim.

Within the framework of the state program SvitloDim, residents of frontline territories are given the opportunity to attract additional financial resources to increase the level of energy resilience and uninterrupted functioning of key life support systems of apartment buildings:

✔️the state provides assistance from 100 to 300 thousand UAH for condominiums, housing and service cooperatives, managers of apartment buildings of any form of ownership;

✔️funds can be spent on the purchase of generators, batteries, inverters and other energy equipment;

✔️co-owners' associations and building managers can submit applications online through Diia; applications are reviewed and approved by a commission under the Ministry of Development.