04:55 PM
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarks
February 10, 08:13 AM
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swift
February 10, 08:41 AM
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne region
February 10, 08:49 AM
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot
12:05 PM
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
01:55 PM
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
01:55 PM
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot
12:05 PM
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls
February 9, 02:55 PM
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?
February 9, 12:30 PM
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion
February 9, 05:00 PM
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl
February 9, 03:48 PM
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals
February 9, 03:11 PM
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
February 9, 06:52 AM
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
February 6, 05:59 PM
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

According to Syniehubov, a decision has been made to declare the situation in the energy sector of Kharkiv Oblast a regional state of emergency.

A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA

A regional-level emergency has been declared in the energy sector in the Kharkiv region. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

The region is under constant enemy shelling. Given the difficult situation, a decision was made to recognize the situation in the energy sector of Kharkiv Oblast as a regional-level emergency.

- Syniehubov said after a meeting of the regional commission on TEC and emergencies.

Let's add

According to Syniehubov, during the meeting, it was decided to initiate an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the inclusion of the Kharkiv region in the government project SvitloDim.

Within the framework of the state program SvitloDim, residents of frontline territories are given the opportunity to attract additional financial resources to increase the level of energy resilience and uninterrupted functioning of key life support systems of apartment buildings: 

✔️the state provides assistance from 100 to 300 thousand UAH for condominiums, housing and service cooperatives, managers of apartment buildings of any form of ownership;

✔️funds can be spent on the purchase of generators, batteries, inverters and other energy equipment;

✔️co-owners' associations and building managers can submit applications online through Diia; applications are reviewed and approved by a commission under the Ministry of Development.

Antonina Tumanova

Society
War in Ukraine
Crimes and emergencies